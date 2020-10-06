Alpinestars Unveil Limited Edition ‘HAGA 20’ Supertech R Boot

Boots for the Legendary ‘Samurai of Slide’

Following suit of Alpinestars knack for making race replica boots for their prized historical race-winning riders, they have decided to dedicate their new limited edition Supertech R boot to Noriyuki ‘Nitro Nori’ Haga also known as the ‘Samurai of Slide’.

Last year, we covered their Randy Mamola tribute Supertech R Race Replica boot, and this year – right on schedule – they add another replica to the lineup with this HAGA 20 boot.

Noriyuki Haga enjoyed a successful career in the Superbike World Championship, coming in second in the standings in three separate years, and third in four others. His rap sheet is something worthy of legendary status with his 43 race wins, 116 podiums, and 59 fastest laps.

The Supertech R is a high-performance race boot featuring all the technology Alpinestars equips with their MotoGP and WSBK racers. The boot is suited for track and road use, so if this is a product you are interested in feel free to throw your two separate-use pairs in the trash and reap the benefits of a boot designed for both uses.

Some riders may find the flame pattern a little too loud, but I think it is hilariously awesome. The boots are styled perfectly for the era Haga competed in; in the year 2000, he made his first serious challenge for the title. I wish Alpinestars made some tribute leather tracksuits, so we could match these great boots with a full kit, but one can only dream.