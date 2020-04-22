Alpinestars Showcases Some New Adventure Touring Gear

Need Something New to Wear on Your Next Adventure?

Alpinestars has some killer new adventure riding gear. The company recently showcased some of its new gear in a press release. The pieces included a jacket, pants, and two backpacks. If you’re planning a big motorcycle adventure in the next year or so, then these pieces might be right up your alley … or trail.

Gravity Drystar Jacket and Pants

With the Gravity Drystar Jacket and Pants, you get Alpinestars Drystar construction that’s supposed to be 100 percent waterproof. It’s also supposed to breathe well to keep you comfortable while on the bike. The construction of the jacket offers impact protection and abrasion resistance. The pants offer similar protection in terms of impact protection and abrasion resistance. They get CE armor in the knees and hips as well as plenty of pockets and vents.

Overall the Gravity Drystar helps Alpinestars take things to a new level for adventure riders. Or at least it looks that way. Hopefully, we’ll be able to test these out to let you know for sure.

Rover Overland Backpack

The Rover Overland Backpack from Alpinestars is a 39-liter capacity pack that has many compartments and cinch-down straps to keep the bag from being too bulky. There’s an ergonomic strap system to keep the backpack from moving around on you while you ride.

Rover Multi Backpack

Slightly smaller than the Rover Overland, the Rover Multi Backpack from Alpinestars features a 32.4-liter capacity. It’s a multi-use pack and has more pockets than the Rover Overland. There’s also some straps to keep the pack as small as possible and a similar strap system to keep it from moving around on you too much during the ride.

We’ll be looking forward to getting our hands on these pieces of gear so that we can tell you in-depth how exactly they work out.