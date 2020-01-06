Almost $100,000 for Charities in 2019 by Kawasaki

Team Green, Bringing the Green for Charities

In 2019, Kawasaki supported several local and national charities and raised nearly $100,000, according to a recent report. The company’s efforts were focused on cash donations, product donations, and providing experiences at Monster Energy Supercross.

Some of the charities included in Kawasaki’s efforts include the Boys and Girls Club of South Coast Area, CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive, Honoring our Wounded Military, Orange County Polic Canine Association, and The ALS Association – Orange County Chapter. “The charities Kawasaki has chosen to work with are a fundamental part of our community,” said Bill Jenkins, SVP Sales and Operations.

These charities are not the only ones that Kawasaki donated to in 2019. Several others across the country also received money raised by the Kawasaki Motors Corp. Charitable Match Contribution Program. This initiative raised nearly $10,000 in addition to the work that was already discussed.

Kawasaki will undoubtedly continue this good work into 2020. It’ll be interesting to see if the company can expand on its charitable giving in the next year. I’m sure it and its employees would like to try. I’ll keep an eye out for any further news on the subject.