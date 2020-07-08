A New Speed Triple Was Spotted Testing

A New Naked from Triumph

The Triumph Speed Triple is one of those bikes that everyone seems to love, and now Triumph looks like it’s going to make it even better. A new version of the bike was spotted testing. Images of the bike were posted by Motorcycle News and other outlets.

The new Speed Triple, according to Motorcycle News, will get a bigger engine, more power, and several other updates or changes to put it on the same level as the new offerings from Ducati and KTM. The publication suggests the engine will be around 1200cc now and Triumph will focus a lot of its efforts on weight reduction.

All told, Triumph is likely to shoot for around 175 hp. The tester spotted showed a bigger engine and low-slung exhaust. Although the specifics of the features are unknown, you can bet there will be a quick-shifter, new digital dash, LEDs, and a host of stability and braking control features to help riders make the most of what the engine and brakes provide. Motorcycle News reported that while the sub-frame is similar, it’s no longer made of steel. Instead, it’s cast aluminum.

Overall, these sound like good changes. They will put the Speed Triple closer to the big boys in the segment and likely help the brand continue to be a strong force in the naked bike segment. Triumph hasn’t made any announcements about this bike, but you can bet it will be out sometime in 2021.

There’s a new @UKTriumph Speed Triple in the works and it looks like it means business! Will this be the supernaked in your dream garage?https://t.co/N1gWnwsB1G pic.twitter.com/z3hj2JoQYV — Motor Cycle News (@MCNnews) July 8, 2020