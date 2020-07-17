A Ducati Diavel Lamborghini Edition Could be Coming

An Odd Matchup

If I said Ducati and Lamborghini were teaming up to make a motorcycle, you’d probably think it would be a high-powered sportbike, but you’d be wrong. Ducati appears to be working on a Diavel Lamborghini Edition. A Lambo power cruiser is less expected, but still makes sense.

According to RideApart, some EPA records show that a Ducati Diavel Lamborghini Edition is coming. It will be based on the regular version of the Diavel 1260 and use the same engine. That means the bike will get the 1262cc, 157 horsepower L-twin engine. A good engine to be sure, but I was hoping for something really wild.

There isn’t much known about the bike at this time, but it’s likely this will essentially be a Diavel with some fancy Lamborghini badging and a unique livery. At this moment, there isn’t a reason to assume Ducati will do anything crazy with this upcoming motorcycle.

The Diavel Lamborghini isn’t the only new bike coming. According to EPA reports, there’s also a Multistrada Enduro 1260 Grand Tour and a Scrambler 1100 Pro Dark coming. These aren’t totally new motorcycles but just new versions of current bikes. Again, there is little known about them at this time.