The new-for-2024 Himiway A7 Pro fills a unique role in the commuter ebike segment, offering a full-air-suspension setup with a powerful 500-watt mid-drive torque-sensing motor (with throttle). It’s an unusual, and excellent, configuration.

Arriving at my home in early May, the A7 Pro has been ridden by numerous people with varying degrees of biking experience, and the reception is universally positive. The A7 Pro earns so much acclaim because Himiway has made numerous smart design choices and removed unnecessary compromises. When you invest in the A7 Pro, you’re getting a bike that comes ready to move you and your cargo.

If you’re short on time, here are the five key points for prospective owners to take away from this review:

The only real downside of the A7 Pro is its portly 77-lb curb weight. Considering it’s equipped with a “small” 15 Ah battery, this is surprising. Smaller riders or people uncomfortable with riding a bike may find the weight less approachable than a trimmer bike, but it won’t take long for the Himiway to win you over. It’s easy to ride despite its heft. The air-suspension setup is comfortable and easy to adjust, using brand-name components. You have 120 mm of travel up front from the SR Suntour X1-Boost and 38 mm in the rear from the DNM A-06 . Paired with an upright riding posture, the A7 Pro is a comfortable long-distance bike that easily absorbs minor bumps. The Himiway-branded Ananda M100 500-watt mid-drive motor produces 130 Nm of torque. When using the 9-speed Shimano Alivio groupset appropriately, the A7 Pro will happily climb any hill in your city. Shimano MT200 hydraulic brakes are paired with 180 mm rotors, providing plenty of reasonable stopping power. In most situations, the hydraulic brakes will perform consistently and reliably, though repeated aggressive braking may yield some brake fade. Repeated rides down a 0.75 mile / 1.25 km hill while maintaining 15 mph / 25 kph showed no degradation of braking performance. Himiway’s included amenities – front/rear fenders, a rear rack (with integrated bungees), cafe wheel lock, and powered front/rear lights – are decent quality and more than adequate for use out of the box.

The A7 Pro has a couple of potential downsides that you should consider:

Despite being a step-thru frame, riders under 5’6” will find the standover height uncomfortable due to the hydraulic dropper seat.

The color display is integrated into the handlebar risers, which isn’t a problem until the riser or display has an issue, at which point it may turn into an expensive problem. I am also concerned about the proprietary nature of this part, which may make it hard to replace down the road.

Despite deviating from Himimway’s former fat-tire focus, the A7 Pro is perhaps the brand’s best offering. I think it is an excellent buy and am happy to recommend it—keep reading this expansive review to learn why!

Words & Photography: Cameron Martel

Himiway sent us the A7 Pro at no-charge. We do not have a financial relationship with Himiway. All reviews are subject to our review policies. Products are scored based on our hands-on experiences with it. To date, I have hands-on reviewed more than 30 ebikes and am an avid biking enthusiast.

2024 Himiway A7 Pro Specifications

MSRP: $2,499 USD / $3,199 CAD

Where to Buy: Himiway website ( Canada )

Warranty: 15-day money-back guarantee, 2-year warranty on the bike and battery

Top Speed: 28 mph / 45 kph (20 mph / 32 kph on throttle alone)

eBike Class: Class 2 out of the box, class 3 unlockable (passcode 0510)

Range: Claimed 50 miles / 80 km (wBW observed 35 miles / 56 km)

Bike Weight: 77 lbs / 35 kg (including battery)

Weight capacity: 300 lbs (136 kg)

Motor: Ananda M100 500-watt mid-drive

Torque: Estimated 130 Nm

PAS: Torque, 5 -levels

Brakes: Shimano MT200 hydraulic brakes with 180 mm rotors

Gearing: Shimano Alivio 9-speed

Battery: 48V 15 Ah (720 Wh)

Wheels & Tires: 27.5” x 2.4” wheels and Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires

Other: Headlight, powered taillight, front and rear fenders, rear rack, bell, cafe lock, handlebar risers

2024 Himiway A7 Pro Aesthetics & Design

The A7 Pro is a sharp-looking step-thru that isn’t “obviously an ebike”. The rear suspension is housed under the seat, integrated into the tube, and well out of the way. Subsequently, you can step-thru the frame without interacting with the rear shock – an intelligent design choice for a commuter bike meant to be ridden daily.

The welding quality is pretty good – not the smoothest I’ve seen, but better than most ebikes I’ve reviewed. The paint is also well done, appearing even and without overspray. I like this color, which has minimal gloss but is not quite a matte finish.

Another interesting design choice is the rear-rack integrated powered brake light, which is bright and eye-catching. The A7 Pro is the first ebike I’ve encountered that has a rack-integrated light; it’s a clean configuration and looks great.

Speaking of integrations…

Himiway has built a color LCD display into the handlebar riser, which opens up the cockpit and makes the bike feel less cluttered on the bars. The display is also quite bright (with five levels of adjustability) and easy to see, even after I raised the bars a fair bit to suit my riding position.

The display shows:

Your speed

Trip odometer (reset via the settings menu)

Battery capacity (in bars vs. percentage)

Motor wattage (how much the motor is assisting you)

Pedal assist level (0-5)

Overall, the A7 Pro is a smartly designed, good-looking bike. It’s obvious that Himiway has paid attention to the details—such as where wires will be run or how much space the rear suspension will take out of the step-thru configuration.

Himiway A7 Pro Build Quality & Components

Having personally ridden and reviewed most of the Himiway lineup, I have to say that I’m thoroughly impressed with the A7 Pro, which sports better build quality, improved paint, and much better components than any of its prior bikes. Himiway is setting a new standard for affordable, all-inclusive e-bikes, and I don’t doubt that other manufacturers are taking notice.

The A7 Pro came in an impressively packaged box. Of the 15+ ebikes I have unboxed, built, and reviewed, the packaging on the A7 Pro was by far the cleanest and most protective, including when compared to other Himiway offerings. It makes for an impressive first impression.

Himiway has made a series of smart choices with the A7 Pro that riders will benefit from:

The front and rear axles are thru-axles, which are better equipped to handle the 77-lb curb weight than quick-release axles. I’m pleased to see these used.

The rear rack includes an integrated powered light, which comes on automatically at night or whenever the brakes are applied.

The hydraulic “dropper” seatpost allows for effortless height adjustment, though at the expense of being a bit taller than a traditional seatpost. The included saddle is plush-enough and suitable for longer commutes, but less so for aggressive riding.

The handlebar stem is adjustable, allowing you to add a slight rise to the bars. For fellow back pain sufferers, this is a small convenience that greatly impacts ridability.

The fenders are good quality and keep you clean. I’d expect to see these on a commuter, so it’s not surprising that Himiway includes them.

Brakes

Overall, the Shimano MT200 hydraulic brakes and the accompanying 180 mm rotors are a competent setup for the A7 Pro.

The Shimano two-piston hydraulic setup stops the A7 Pro nicely, though I’m going to lament (just once) about using 180 mm rotors on a 77 lb ebike. I think a bike north of 70 lbs should have 200 mm+ rotors, which will provide better “bite” and reliability compared to 180 mm or smaller rotors.

However, despite that preference, I can’t fault the Shimano stoppers and 180 mm rotors for anything. Aggressive mashing of the brake levers predictably results in an abrupt stop; repeated rides down a 0.75 mile / 1.25 km mild/moderate grade did not result in any noticeable brake fade.

I did notice some fade when repeatedly bringing the bike to its 45 kph top speed and aggressively braking to a stop, but it took several stop/starts to get there, and the fade was hardly a game changer. The A7 Pro performed tangibly better than the Tektro hydraulic setup on the 2023 Himiway Cobra Pro I tested (and still regularly ride), which has noticeable brake fade after aggressive riding (likely because it weighs 88 lbs).

Drivetrain & Groupset

I’m no stranger to the Shimano Alivio groupset, and I’m happy to see it paired with the M100 mid-drive motor on the A7 Pro. This is an excellent combination for the price, and the A7 Pro feels wonderful to shift and is always appropriately geared.

The trigger-shifter with gear display is located on the right handlebar, next to the bell and throttle, and easily snaps through the gears. I had to make minor adjustments to the derailleur to get the A7 Pro to consistently shift smoothly, but this adjustment is typical of a self-assembled bike-in-a-box (here’s a video on how to do it).

Fit with a Shimano HG road cassette, the A7 Pro is well-suited for urban riding and will happily climb any hill you will likely encounter. Riding the A7 Pro on pedal power alone is generally acceptable, but you’ll be glad to have that mid-drive on steeper hills.

The M100 cuts power when shifting, which helps preserve the drivetrain’s lifespan. This brief but noticeable power interruption isn’t a problem on flats, but be proactive when climbing. You can shift while using the throttle alone.

Motor, PAS, & Throttle Performance

The Himiway-branded Ananda M100 motor is relatively quiet and potent. It never feels like overkill – this isn’t trying to be a motorcycle, after all – but never feels limp, either.

The A7 Pro will hit about 10 mph / 16 kph in its lowest gear, and will easily run through the gears until topping out at its class-2 max speed of 20 mph / 32 kph (or its class 3 maximum of 28 mph / 45 kph). The A7 Pro will achieve class 2 speeds on throttle alone, but much more rapidly if even a token amount of pedal-power is provided from the rider.

Suspension

With 120 mm of travel up front and 38 mm in the rear from its dual-air-suspension setup, the A7 Pro rides as comfortably as you expect and is demonstrably better than a hardtail commuter with a suspension fork.

The front air valve is under the cap at the top of the right fork, and the rear valve is impossible to miss. Rebound adjustment can be set on the bottom of the right fork.

I set the rear suspension at 190 psi (since I weigh 210 lbs) and added 50 psi to the front. I recommend investing in a suspension pump so you can make these adjustments as needed.

My 2023 Surface 604 Shred mid-drive with a Wren air fork and suspension seatpost is also comfortable, but not as much as the A7 Pro. A hardtail – even one with a suspension seatpost – can’t match the A7 Pro’s comfort.

I took the A7 Pro on some singletracks and was genuinely surprised at how well the suspension ate up minor bumpage, dips in the trail, dirt/rocks, and so on.

It’s not a downhill bike by any stretch, but for light cross-country trails? The A7 Pro has your number.

Be mindful that 120 mm of travel is good but not great (most trail bikes will have at least 140 mm of travel up front), and you’re still rocking tires that prefer the pavement.

Overall, the suspension on the A7 Pro feels fantastic. The ride is smooth, bumps are easy to manage, and jumping a curb is drama-free.

Wheels & Tires

27.5” x 2.4” wheels and tires are a good choice for a mid-drive commuter, and the Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires easily handle most terrain.

These aren’t the lightest wheels and tires out there, but if you’re counting grams, I’m not sure that a 77 lb ebike is what you’re looking for, regardless.

The tires are not ideal for off-road riding, even moderate singletracks, so if you’re planning on hitting dirt trails regularly, you may want to consider replacing them in the future.

On-road performance is quite good. The A7 Pro feels stable, has good traction, and can handle a bit of water. However, the tread pattern won’t hold up in really wet conditions, so be mindful of deep puddles or hydroplaning at higher speeds.

Display & Settings

The A7 Pro is the first ebike I’ve reviewed with a color display integrated into an adjustable handlebar stem. It is operated via the control pad on the left bars. It’s a good-quality display that has surprisingly good visibility.

Here’s how to adjust the display settings:

Hold the “set” button on the control pad to enter the settings menu

Use the + / – buttons to navigate the options

Press the “set” button once to enter submenus or adjust menu items

Navigate to the down arrow at the bottom of the screen to switch between menu pages

You can clear the trip odometer via this menu

To turn the A7 Pro into a class 3 ebike, adjust the “speed” settings to 25 mph / 45 kph (the unlock passcode is 0510)

However, as much as I enjoy the display, I am concerned about its serviceability should it need to be repaired or replaced. As good as it looks, and as much as I prefer how it unclutters the handlebars, I worry that it will be an expensive – or impossible to find – replacement in the future. I have this concern about any proprietary part, but doubly so when it runs the entire electrical system of the electric bicycle.

The 2024 Himiway A7 Pro is an Excellent Commuter eBike That’s Worth the Investment

I’ve seen people comment that $2,500 is expensive for an ebike like this, but I can’t say I agree. Comparing the A7 Pro to a drop-shipped parts-bin bike that costs half as much is a disservice to both the rider and the A7 Pro.

Less expensive full-suspension commuters use no-name suspension, mechanical or no-name hydraulic brakes, and rear hub motors. Most also use coil suspension instead of air. Yes, they cost less, but there is a reason for that. It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison.

The A7 Pro’s unique combination of a full-air-suspension step-thru frame, mid-drive motor, and mid-grade components is much better than its less-expensive peers, including ones from Himiway’s lineup. The A7 Pro is raved about by reviewers because it’s not just a good ebike, but a segment-defining one.

Thanks to its ample power, suitable gearing, punchy brakes, comfortable suspension, and step-thru frame, the A7 Pro might be one of the best commuter ebikes you can buy anywhere near this price point.