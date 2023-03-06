2023 World Rally Raid Championship: Adrien Van Beveren Wins Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge  

And, just like that, we have a winner for the 2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge!

The lucky champ biting down on gold is none other than Honda’s Adrien Van Beveren – a Frenchman celebrating victory number two after his successes in last year’s Andalucia Rally.

This means that, as of now, Van Beveren sits with 42 points and a strong second place for the World Rally Raid Championship title. Another 5 of those pretty points, and he’ll be first for the next biggie: The Dakar Rally.

A view of Adrien Van Beveren, who won the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Media sourced from a recent press release from Monster Energy Honda.

“It feels really good to win, for me as a rider and also for the team that invested in me,” comments the man himself in a recent press release from Monster Energy Honda.

“It was a bit frustrating not to be in the podium in the last Dakar, being so close. Now coming here and winning the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge just some weeks after the Dakar is a great feeling.”

“Really happy with the atmosphere and spirit in the team, it is fantastic when you can win and have fun at the same time.”

Here’s a glimpse at the current provisional standings after stage 5:

Pos. Rider Num Nation Team Time/Gap 1 VAN BEVEREN Adrien 42 FRA Monster Energy Honda Team 17:13:39 2 BENAVIDES Luciano 77 ARG Husqvarna Factory Racing 17:17:57 3 PRICE Toby 18 AUS Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team 17:18:52 4 CORNEJO José Ignacio 11 CHI Monster Energy Honda Team 17:18:54 5 EVAN BRANCH Ross 16 BWA Hero Motorsports Team Rally 17:19:56 6 HOWES Skyler 10 USA Husqvarna Factory Racing 17:20:02 7 BRABEC Ricky 2 USA Monster Energy Honda Team 17:23:44

Who do you think will win Dakar?