2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster: Timeless And Laidback
Contents
Some say the Triumph Bonneville family of motorcycles might just be the most recognizable of any British motorcycle manufacturer. Triumph has taken that legendary DNA and added a dash of cruiser to it, and now the Bonneville Speedmaster is one seriously good-looking member of the 2023 family of Modern Classics.
The Speedmaster delivers a distinctive cruiser riding position with swept-back beach bars and forward footpegs. The vibe is entirely custom classic, even the pillion seat is easily removed for a bit more bobber look.
Forward thrust comes from Triumphs 1200cc parallel twin, which in this tune produces 76 hp and 78 lb-ft of torque. Large 47mm Showa cartridge forks and a high spec preload adjustable hidden monoshock RSU, provide a comfortable and controlled ride.
Despite the classic looks, Triumph brings safety and technology to the Speedmaster. Ride-by-wire technology, selectable riding modes, traction control, ABS, cruise control, and full LED lighting, make this a thoroughly modern ride.
Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster models: Jet Black, Cordovan Red, Sapphire Black/Fusion White.
2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster model pricing starts at: $13,795 USD / $16,195 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $13,795 USD / $16,195 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- The Bonneville Cruiser
- Hidden rear monoshock
- Brembo calipers
- Wire Spoke Wheels
- Selectable riding modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1200cc parallel-twin
- Power: 76.9 HP @ 6100 RPM
- Torque: 78.2 LB-FT @ 4000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 580 lb (263 kg)
- Seat Height: 27.8 in (705 mm)
Competitors
- Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
- Indian Chief
- BWM R 18
- Moto Guzzi V7 Special
2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1200cc, Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
|Power
|76.9 HP @ 6100 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|97.6 X 80
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|Fuel System
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Ø 47 mm Showa cartridge forks
|Suspension Rear
|Mono-shock RSU with linkage and preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
|Twin Ø310mm disc, Brembo 2-piston sliding axial calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single Ø255mm disc, Nissin single piston sliding axial caliper
|Tires Front
|MT90B16
|Tires Rear
|
150/80 R16
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.2 US gal (12 litres)
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Width Handlebars
|35.8 in (910 mm)
|Height Without Mirror
|41.5 in (1055 mm)
|Wheelbase
|59.1 in (1500 mm)
|Trail
|3.6 in (91.4 mm)
|Seat Height
|27.8 in (705 mm)
|Wet Weight
|580 lb (263 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Features
ICONIC TRIUMPH DESIGN DNA
With its classic British custom style, swept back beach bars, forward footpegs, and 16” 32-spoke wire wheels, the Speedmaster delivers a distinctive cruiser riding position with a host of sophisticated design touches. Details including the sculpted 3.17-gallon fuel tank, machined engine fins and carb-style twin throttle bodies underline the iconic Bonneville character, while signature Speedmaster features include the minimal bodywork, classic rear “drum-brake” inspired hub, battery box with heritage style stainless steel strap, and twin skin chrome exhaust system. Classic nacelle headlight detailing and “cage” style swingarm complete the elegant hard tail look, alongside the versatile twin or single seat setup, where you have the option to remove the pillion seat and standard-fit grab handle to deliver a more minimal bobber-style look.
ENHANCED THRILLING AND RESPONSIVE TORQUE-RICH PERFORMANCE
DISTINCTIVE AND CHARACTERFUL BRITISH TWIN SOUNDTRACK
EVEN MORE COMFORTABLE AND BETTER HANDLING
The Speedmaster’s handling is further enhanced for 2021 with a new larger diameter 47mm Showa cartridge forks, to go with its high spec preload adjustable hidden monoshock RSU with linkage, Brembo 2-piston front calipers with twin 310mm discs, and Nissin single-piston floating rear caliper.
Together with its low 27.75 in seat height, slim width and low stand over, high-specification suspension, brakes, tire, and dedicated chassis, the new Speedmaster was designed to be as easy to ride as it is beautiful to look at.
RIDER TECHNOLOGY FOR ENHANCED SAFETY AND CONTROL
The full-LED 5-inch multi-function headlight features Triumph’s signature-style. In addition, the Speedmaster also has an LED rear light, LED indicators and LED license plate light that provide great power efficiency and durability.
With a high service interval of 10,000 miles, the Speedmaster’s capability is enhanced further still by Switchable Traction Control, ABS, a torque-assist clutch, and an immobilizer hidden inside the key. Accessory options include fitted heated grips for even more comfort and peace of mind.
The feature-packed single clock has a new bezel for 2021, with premium Bonneville branding, and a new dial face, and this neatly houses the LCD multi-function display menu which is accessed through easy-to-reach fingertip controls. Key features include: odometer, rev counter, gear position indicator, range to empty, fuel level, average and current MPG, clock, two trip settings, service indicator, plus access to cruise control and traction control settings.
DESIGNED TO CUSTOMIZE
Each accessory was engineered and tested to the same high standards as the bike itself, so you’ll know you’re getting outstanding quality, every step of the way. We even offer a two-year unlimited mileage warranty so you can focus on enjoying the ride.
2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Photos
2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Videos
2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Walkaround with Pure Sound
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster | Review