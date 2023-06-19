2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster: Timeless And Laidback

Some say the Triumph Bonneville family of motorcycles might just be the most recognizable of any British motorcycle manufacturer. Triumph has taken that legendary DNA and added a dash of cruiser to it, and now the Bonneville Speedmaster is one seriously good-looking member of the 2023 family of Modern Classics.

The Speedmaster delivers a distinctive cruiser riding position with swept-back beach bars and forward footpegs. The vibe is entirely custom classic, even the pillion seat is easily removed for a bit more bobber look.

Forward thrust comes from Triumphs 1200cc parallel twin, which in this tune produces 76 hp and 78 lb-ft of torque. Large 47mm Showa cartridge forks and a high spec preload adjustable hidden monoshock RSU, provide a comfortable and controlled ride.

Despite the classic looks, Triumph brings safety and technology to the Speedmaster. Ride-by-wire technology, selectable riding modes, traction control, ABS, cruise control, and full LED lighting, make this a thoroughly modern ride.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster models: Jet Black, Cordovan Red, Sapphire Black/Fusion White.

2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster model pricing starts at: $13,795 USD / $16,195 CAD

Model Overview

2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1200cc, Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Power 76.9 HP @ 6100 RPM Bore x Stroke 97.6 X 80 Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 47 mm Showa cartridge forks Suspension Rear Mono-shock RSU with linkage and preload adjustment Brakes Front Twin Ø310mm disc, Brembo 2-piston sliding axial calipers Brakes Rear Single Ø255mm disc, Nissin single piston sliding axial caliper Tires Front MT90B16 Tires Rear 150/80 R16 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.2 US gal (12 litres) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 35.8 in (910 mm) Height Without Mirror 41.5 in (1055 mm) Wheelbase 59.1 in (1500 mm) Trail 3.6 in (91.4 mm) Seat Height 27.8 in (705 mm) Wet Weight 580 lb (263 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Features

ICONIC TRIUMPH DESIGN DNA Born from a bloodline of beautiful Triumph cruisers of the 1960s, the Speedmaster incorporates the iconic DNA of the original Bonneville, with a laid-back cruiser attitude and all of the modern capability and class-leading premium finish of the latest generation Triumph modern classics. With its classic British custom style, swept back beach bars, forward footpegs, and 16” 32-spoke wire wheels, the Speedmaster delivers a distinctive cruiser riding position with a host of sophisticated design touches. Details including the sculpted 3.17-gallon fuel tank, machined engine fins and carb-style twin throttle bodies underline the iconic Bonneville character, while signature Speedmaster features include the minimal bodywork, classic rear “drum-brake” inspired hub, battery box with heritage style stainless steel strap, and twin skin chrome exhaust system. Classic nacelle headlight detailing and “cage” style swingarm complete the elegant hard tail look, alongside the versatile twin or single seat setup, where you have the option to remove the pillion seat and standard-fit grab handle to deliver a more minimal bobber-style look.



ENHANCED THRILLING AND RESPONSIVE TORQUE-RICH PERFORMANCE The new Bonneville Speedmaster features Triumph’s critically acclaimed 1200cc engine, now significantly lighter, and more responsive. The liquid-cooled, 8-valve, parallel twin delivers effortless acceleration in any gear, with its smooth, linear delivery and charismatic 270° firing interval. Incredible torque is available even at low engine speeds, with a peak of 78 LB-FT at 4,000rpm, and the 76 HP peak power arrives at just 6,100rpm. Key engine components were lightened, to reduce inertia and allow the engine to respond faster and feel sharper.



DISTINCTIVE AND CHARACTERFUL BRITISH TWIN SOUNDTRACK The Bonneville Speedmaster has an unmistakable rich, deep and distinctive tone that you will fall in love with. Featuring an innovative twin-skin design which hides the catalyst box under the motorcycle to deliver a clean slim flowing exhaust profile, the Speedmaster’s bright chrome exhaust system with dual slash-cut silencers complete the custom look, and combined with the unique twin airbox design, delivers a sound that wonderfully envelopes the rider.



EVEN MORE COMFORTABLE AND BETTER HANDLING The new Speedmaster builds on its renowned comfortable, laid-back riding setup with a new “comfort” rider seat with separate lumbar support and sculpted deep foam construction, and new “comfort” pillion seat with 0.4 in thicker foam, making it an even better ride, whether you’re travelling short or long distances. The Speedmaster’s handling is further enhanced for 2021 with a new larger diameter 47mm Showa cartridge forks, to go with its high spec preload adjustable hidden monoshock RSU with linkage, Brembo 2-piston front calipers with twin 310mm discs, and Nissin single-piston floating rear caliper. Together with its low 27.75 in seat height, slim width and low stand over, high-specification suspension, brakes, tire, and dedicated chassis, the new Speedmaster was designed to be as easy to ride as it is beautiful to look at.



RIDER TECHNOLOGY FOR ENHANCED SAFETY AND CONTROL There’s much more to the Speedmaster than just classic good looks, with a host of state-of-the-art technology beautifully integrated to enhance the bike’s rideability, safety and control, such as cruise control with an easy to use single button system, Road and Rain riding modes, which adjust the throttle map and traction control settings at the touch of a button, and a ride-by-wire throttle. The full-LED 5-inch multi-function headlight features Triumph’s signature-style. In addition, the Speedmaster also has an LED rear light, LED indicators and LED license plate light that provide great power efficiency and durability. With a high service interval of 10,000 miles, the Speedmaster’s capability is enhanced further still by Switchable Traction Control, ABS, a torque-assist clutch, and an immobilizer hidden inside the key. Accessory options include fitted heated grips for even more comfort and peace of mind. The feature-packed single clock has a new bezel for 2021, with premium Bonneville branding, and a new dial face, and this neatly houses the LCD multi-function display menu which is accessed through easy-to-reach fingertip controls. Key features include: odometer, rev counter, gear position indicator, range to empty, fuel level, average and current MPG, clock, two trip settings, service indicator, plus access to cruise control and traction control settings.



DESIGNED TO CUSTOMIZE With over 75 Genuine accessories, the Bonneville Speedmaster was designed for you to personalize. There are options to improve long distance capability and comfort, including a range of luggage, touring screens, and heated grips, as well as a huge selection of style, seating and detail accessories for you to use in creating your own custom masterpiece. Choices also include variety of accessories to help you protect and care for your motorcycle, such as dresser bars, locks, and an all-weather cover. Each accessory was engineered and tested to the same high standards as the bike itself, so you’ll know you’re getting outstanding quality, every step of the way. We even offer a two-year unlimited mileage warranty so you can focus on enjoying the ride.



2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Photos

2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Videos

2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Walkaround with Pure Sound

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster | Review