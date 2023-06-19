2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Bad To The Bone!
Through the 50s and 60s stripping away all the unnecessary parts of your motorcycle in the quest for style and speed was just as common in the British motorcycle world as it was in North America. Triumph anchors the modern classic part of the 2023 model lineup with the badass Bonneville Bobber.
The acclaimed Bonneville 1200cc parallel twin, which in this tune produces 76 hp and 78 lb-ft of torque., is the heartbeat of the Bobber. The torque curve starts low and stays fat all through the rev range.
The standout styling does a great job of masking all the technology Triumph adds to this bike. From its hidden shock and innovative swinging cage, for that distinctive ‘hard tail’ look, to its adjustable seat, riding modes, higher specification Brembo front brakes, and Showa cartridge forks, the Bobber comes with all the modern kit today’s rider expects.
Triumph provides a deep accessory catalog to help you make the Bobber uniquely your own.
Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber models: Jet Black, Red Hopper, Matte Storm Grey/Matte Ironstone.
2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber model pricing starts at: $13,795 USD / $15,695 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $13,795 USD / $15,695 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Solo Seat only
- Hidden rear monoshock
- Brembo calipers
- Wire Spoke Wheels
- Selectable riding modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1200cc parallel-twin
- Power: 76.9 HP @ 6100 RPM
- Torque: 78.2 LB-FT @ 4000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 553 lb (251 kg)
- Seat Height: 27.2 – 27.6 in (690 – 700 mm)
Competitors
- Harley Davidson Sportster S
- Indian Chief Bobber
- BWM R 18
2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1200cc, Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
|Power
|76.9 HP @ 6100 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|97.6 X 80
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|Fuel System
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with brushed stainless silencers
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Ø 47 mm Showa cartridge forks
|Suspension Rear
|Mono-shock RSU with linkage
|Brakes Front
|Twin Ø310mm disc, Brembo 2-piston sliding axial calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single Ø255mm disc, Nissin single piston sliding axial caliper
|Tires Front
|MT90B16
|Tires Rear
|
150/80 R16
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.2 US gal (12 litres)
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Width Handlebars
|31.5 in (800 mm)
|Height Without Mirror
|40.3 – 41.5 in (1024 – 1055 mm)
|Wheelbase
|59.1 in (1500 mm)
|Trail
|3.6 in (92.0 mm)
|Seat Height
|27.2 – 27.6 in (690 – 700 mm)
|Wet Weight
|553 lb (251 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Features
MADE TO STAND OUT
A pure, brutal beauty with an unparalleled heritage and category-defining capability, this is a head-turning, handcrafted factory custom with a truly iconic silhouette that is instantly recognizable out on the street. Real style is not just about standing out, but being remembered.
BUILT TO RIDE AS BEAUTIFULLY AS IT LOOKS
BEAUTIFULLY INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY AND MODERN CAPABILITY
Whether you’re cruising around town, nipping through traffic, sweeping through the country roads or just enjoying the views, the Bobber’s rider-focused technology will be right there with you. With Road and Rain riding modes, adjustable traction control, torque-assist clutch, ABS, and a easy single button cruise control the Bobber sets a standard – all there for the perfect ride and all seamlessly integrated into the authentic Bobber lines.
BORN FOR CUSTOMIZATION
Add your own touch, your personality. Make it yours.
2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Photos
2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Videos
2023 TRIUMPH BONNEVILLE BOBBER: A Classic Design with Modern Upgrades
2023 TRIUMPH BONNEVILLE BOBBER 1200 _ Very complete features & security