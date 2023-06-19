2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Bad To The Bone!

Through the 50s and 60s stripping away all the unnecessary parts of your motorcycle in the quest for style and speed was just as common in the British motorcycle world as it was in North America. Triumph anchors the modern classic part of the 2023 model lineup with the badass Bonneville Bobber.

The acclaimed Bonneville 1200cc parallel twin, which in this tune produces 76 hp and 78 lb-ft of torque., is the heartbeat of the Bobber. The torque curve starts low and stays fat all through the rev range.

The standout styling does a great job of masking all the technology Triumph adds to this bike. From its hidden shock and innovative swinging cage, for that distinctive ‘hard tail’ look, to its adjustable seat, riding modes, higher specification Brembo front brakes, and Showa cartridge forks, the Bobber comes with all the modern kit today’s rider expects.

Triumph provides a deep accessory catalog to help you make the Bobber uniquely your own.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber models: Jet Black, Red Hopper, Matte Storm Grey/Matte Ironstone.

2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber model pricing starts at: $13,795 USD / $15,695 CAD

ENGINE Engine 1200cc, Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Power 76.9 HP @ 6100 RPM Bore x Stroke 97.6 X 80 Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with brushed stainless silencers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 47 mm Showa cartridge forks Suspension Rear Mono-shock RSU with linkage Brakes Front Twin Ø310mm disc, Brembo 2-piston sliding axial calipers Brakes Rear Single Ø255mm disc, Nissin single piston sliding axial caliper Tires Front MT90B16 Tires Rear 150/80 R16 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.2 US gal (12 litres) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 31.5 in (800 mm) Height Without Mirror 40.3 – 41.5 in (1024 – 1055 mm) Wheelbase 59.1 in (1500 mm) Trail 3.6 in (92.0 mm) Seat Height 27.2 – 27.6 in (690 – 700 mm) Wet Weight 553 lb (251 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Features

MADE TO STAND OUT As you approach, it’s impossible not to notice the Bobber and fall in love with its character and charm. Every inch of detail was refined, deliberated over, and crafted for a flawless finish and imposing style. An aggressive attitude, with more than a touch of elegance comes easy with the Bobber. The original Bobber evolved, keeping the classic lines and premium feel but adding an even more moody attitude, blacked-out styling and muscular poise. A more muscular front end, larger forks and bigger tires combine with the discreetly hidden monoshock rear suspension and ergonomically designed floating aluminum seat to bring unparalleled capability and comfort while maintaining the timeless Bobber heritage. Poised and imposing with an elegant beauty that is everything this iconic classic represents, it’s easy to see why the Bobber was Triumph’s fastest selling motorcycle ever. A pure, brutal beauty with an unparalleled heritage and category-defining capability, this is a head-turning, handcrafted factory custom with a truly iconic silhouette that is instantly recognizable out on the street. Real style is not just about standing out, but being remembered.



BUILT TO RIDE AS BEAUTIFULLY AS IT LOOKS Riding is about the rush of emotions and connections it brings, feeling the motorcycle beneath you as you enjoy your freedom. The Bobber amplifies your riding pleasure in every dimension with its enhanced performance, muscular poise and higher specification of suspension, brakes and ride enhancing technology. The beating heart of the Bobber is the newly updated high-torque Bonneville 1200cc engine that delivers 76 HP peak power and a dedicated soundtrack that surrounds you as you ride, courtesy of its innovative twin airbox and slash cut silencers. Torque rich effortless acceleration is a hallmark of this critically acclaimed British parallel twin engine enhanced for 2021 to be even more responsive, with a high 78 LB-FT of peak torque, dialed in to deliver low down and all the way up through the mid-range, just where you want it most.



BEAUTIFULLY INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY AND MODERN CAPABILITY The Bobber’s style and heritage is exquisite, and this is matched by the seamless way that its truly modern performance, capability and rider technology is woven into the bike, without compromise to its strong iconic styling and clean lines. From its hidden shock to its innovative swinging cage, for that distinctive ‘hard tail’ look, to its adjustable seat, riding modes, higher specification Brembo front brakes and Showa cartridge forks, the Bobber comes with all of the quality that lives up to its class-leading reputation. Whether you’re cruising around town, nipping through traffic, sweeping through the country roads or just enjoying the views, the Bobber’s rider-focused technology will be right there with you. With Road and Rain riding modes, adjustable traction control, torque-assist clutch, ABS, and a easy single button cruise control the Bobber sets a standard – all there for the perfect ride and all seamlessly integrated into the authentic Bobber lines.



BORN FOR CUSTOMIZATION Designed with an uncompromising attention to detail, the Bonneville Bobber is the perfect canvas for your attitude and personal style. Created with a pure stripped down, aggressive Bobber stance, this is just the start of your custom design. With over 75 Bobber accessories on hand, from detailing and design features, to comfort and luggage, it’s your choice as to how you build your perfect Bobber, to reflect your personality and riding style. Select your own accessories from our easy to use online configurator to get your Bobber custom off to an instant start. Add your own touch, your personality. Make it yours.



