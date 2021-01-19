2021 KTM 890 Duke Gets Power and Tech Upgrades

More Powah’ Baby!

For the 2021 model year, KTM decided to take the 890 Duke R’s engine and drop it into the older 790 Duke, bringing a brand new 890 Duke standard model into the Duke family picture.

With the original 790 Duke falling short of the MT-09 (perhaps it was to be more closely related to the MT-07), KTM brought it upon itself to bring the bike up-to-par with the rest of the middleweight contenders and have surgically transplanted the powerhouse from the 890 Duke into the older 790 creating an entirely new bike in the process.

The bike has made the jump from 799cc to 889cc allowing for an eight horsepower boost in the process along with an extra 3.7 lb-ft of torque. The gear lever has been shortened, and the clutch sees new springs for better feedback. The Brembo brake system has also been revised with new calipers and pads.

The electronics package on this motorcycle has been revisited along with the mechanical components and a six-axis IMU makes its way onto the 2021 890 Duke.

Although there are some big changes to the drivetrain, KTM managed to keep the weight of the 890 the same as the previous 790; even with Euro 5 regulations being taken into account.

KTM has yet to pull the covers regarding the pricing and availability of this motorcycle at the moment.