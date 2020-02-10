Women’s Sportbike Rally Returns for 15th Annual Event

Celebrating Women Who Ride

The Women’s Sportbike Rally (WSR) is the only annual female-focused sportbike road rally in the world. The rally announced some changes and updates for 2020. This is the 15th annual event. This year, four rallies will be held in 2020 in three new locations. The locations and dates are:

WSR NorCal: Petaluma, California – June 26 to 28

WSR SoCal: Temecula, California – July 24 to 26

WSR Mid-Atlantic: Winchester, Virginia – September 4 to 7

WSR Deals Gap: Deals Gap, North Carolina – September 11 to 13

The format for the WSR will change a bit. The press release said the rally will have a bit more of an unplugged feel to it, which is supposed to be more like the original rally. The press release states: “In a world where social media and digital advertising have become an integral part of life, WSR aims to provide several days of 100% real-life “unplugged” face-to-face experiences that create a lasting impression on all attendees.”

I’m all for that. The event is supposed to encourage women riders, the sportbike lifestyle in general, and facilitate new friendships. WSR’s format might be a little different this year, but its values are the same. Those values are encouragement, education, camaraderie, and empowerment through intimate gatherings celebrating all women who love motorcycles.

“We’re proud to have the ability to reach an even larger audience of women motorcyclists from across North America this year,” said Rally Director, Brittany Morrow (who is a valued contributor to this site and others). “Each event will mimic the original rally that women have returned for year after year. Its the same WSR we all know and love, but with the power to connect more female riders to each other than ever before.”

Men are welcome and encouraged to attend as the guest of a female rider. Seeing as how females are an important part of the motorcycling community and becoming a bigger force on two wheels, I encourage anyone who can attend to do so. Check out the website for more information.