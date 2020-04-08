Ural Reacts to Coronavirus In Several Ways

COVID-19 Can’t Take Down This Russian Motorcycle Company

The Russian motorcycle company Ural is best known for its durable sidecar motorcycles and the company is now reacting to the COVID-19 outbreak. The bike maker has been forced to shut down its production facility. Its workers are on paid leave. That said, the parts facility is still operating.

Ural has also rolled out a new direct to retail parts drop-shipping model. How it works is like this: you place your order for parts with a Ural dealership and then the dealer will ship those parts directly to your house. Some dealers will be operating at limited capacity while others are closed altogether.

The company is also offering a 90-day extension on the warranty to owners who still have some warranty on their motorcycles. It will also offer an additional 90 days to the standard two-year warranty on new sales to June 30th. At this time, there is no indication that this could be extended if the pandemic continues.

Ural will also overhaul its sales process so that there’s limited contact between the salespeople and buyers, and it will rely more heavily on digital experiences and tools to help customers.