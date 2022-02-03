Upcoming Single-Cylinder Triumph Models Seen Testing

In 2017, Indian manufacturer Bajaj Auto announced a partnership with Britain’s Triumph Motorcycles. Over the last few years, little has come of that collaboration, but it looks like that’s all set to change. Spy shots of two motorcycles — a naked and a scrambler — being tested have surfaced online, giving us an idea of what’s in store.

Both bikes have unmistakable Triumph design visual cues. The naked motorcycle resembles the Street Twin with its rounded fuel tank, and round LED headlamp. Interestingly, the test mule also sports an instrument cluster that looks quite similar to the unit on the current KTMs — another brand that Bajaj has a partnership with. We can’t say if this will make its way onto the production unit and could be just a temporary unit for testing purposes.

On the other hand, the scrambler model looks like a downsized Scrambler 1200. It uses a split seat design, and some images show the bike with handguards, a handlebar brace, a luggage rack, and windscreen — accessories that will likely be available as optional add-ons.

On close inspection, you can see that both bikes run a single-cylinder engine. While this engine has cooling fins, these are only an aesthetic element because, as Autocar India reports, there is a radiator upfront, meaning it’s liquid-cooled. Both bikes also appear to use the same twin-stacked end-can on the exhaust.

Both bikes also appear to share the same tubular steel frame, bolt-on subframe, and suspension. Where they do differ concerning hardware is with the wheels; the scrambler uses a 19-inch front/17-inch rear combo, shod in Metzeler Karoo Street tires, while the naked has 17-inch wheels at either end.

When they’re out, these new models from the Bajaj-Triumph alliance will enter a hotly contested segment that includes the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Himalayan, the Honda CB300R, and the BMW G 310 twins. From the looks of it, we could see these bikes launch towards the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

Image source: Motobob, MCN, Autocar India