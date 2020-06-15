Today Is Ride to Work Day

For the 29th Time

Many of you have already left for your morning commute, but if you haven’t, make sure to head out on two wheels. Today, June 15th is Ride to Work Day. This annual event is designed to promote commuting on two wheels.

It doesn’t matter what kind of two-wheeled machine you have in your garage, get out on it for your morning commute. Honestly, with the weather being what it is lately, you should be doing this every day, but especially do it for this morning.

The organization that puts this event on is encouraging people to post to social media with either @RideToWorkDay or #ridetowork to help raise awareness that folks will be out there on two wheels and promote the initiative.

The Ride to Work organization says that commenting on two wheels, whether it be a motorcycle, scooter, or bicycle is a great way to reduce traffic volume and produce fewer emissions. It can also be quicker depending on your commute. Commuting on two wheels can be economical, efficient, and fun.

So, get on your bike, no matter what it is and ride it to work this morning, and hopefully, you’ll be inspired to do so every morning.

Today is 29th Annual Ride To Work Day! 🛵🏍Have a great ride today and be sure to post your photos below! 📸😄TAG YOUR… Posted by Ride To Work on Monday, June 15, 2020