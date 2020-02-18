The University of Warwick to Develop a Fireblade-Based Electric Superbike

An Electric Superbike Built for Racing

Students from the University of Warwick are crafting an electric superbike that will be raced at the TT Zero in 2022, according to Motorcycle News. The team behind the bike is called the Warwick Moto team, and it has 40 students from a variety of departments working together. The team is supported by Rajputana Custom Motorcycles and Mupo Race Suspension, one of Asia’s biggest custom motorcycle shops.

The team seems seriously excited about the opportunity. The manager of the Warwick Moto tea, Aman Surara, a School of Engineering student said the following:

“The reason why I’m doing engineering is because of my interest in motorsports, be it four wheels or two. More than theory and the principles behind engineering concepts, it’s about the practical experience and finding real solutions rather than just what works on paper.”

No student will be racing the motorcycle. The team enlisted the experienced road racer Tom Weeden for the task. Weeden seemed excited about the opportunity. “I’m over the moon to be signing to ride the Warwick Moto electric bike in 2020 and hopefully beyond,” he said.

The bike will begin testing in March if everything goes as planned and the bike could see some action as soon as the summer of 2020. Right now all I know about the motorcycle is that it is based on the Honda Fireblade and be fully electric. Otherwise, the team is still working on the motorcycle, and there aren’t a ton of details on specifics.