The Triumph Rocket 3 Beats Expected 0-60 MPH Time in Testing

A True Muscle Bike

Triumph claimed the new Rocket 3 could do a 0-60 mph run in about three seconds or just under. Well, in recent testing reported on by Motorcycle News, the bike managed to sprint from a standstill to 60 mph in just 2.73 seconds, which is insanely quick. The company recently put out a video about the run and showcased the bike next to a McLaren.

The Rocket 3 that was used was the R model. The rider on the bike was a Triumph test rider. The team used Avon tires to help make sure the big muscle cruiser could transmit all of the power coming from the big 2,500cc triple into rapid forward movement.

Motorcycle News got to test the Rocket 3 on a Dyno recently and found the bike make 146.53 lb-ft of torque at 3,800 rpm and 145.42 hp at 5,800 rpm. The publication cites a previous 0-60 run performed by Bruce Dunn that culminated in a time of 3.17 seconds. After that run, Dunn said, “I think the bike is quite capable of dropping under three seconds – as you’ve seen from Triumph’s press material. I turned the traction off on my run and I’m assuming they would’ve done too, as that system limits the amount of slip you can get.”

You can watch the video of the Triumph Rocket 3 setting the 2.73 0-60 time, which is a new record, below. The rider also gets to enjoy some time around the racetrack, which is always fun to see.