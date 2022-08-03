The British Motor Museum Has a Daytona Exhibit

Well, this is certainly one for the Hinckley books.

The British Motor Museum has officially revealed their first dedicated motorcycle exhibit, featuring none other than Triumph’s iconic Daytona 675.

The exhibit shows off a total of 16 bikes, from ‘Buddy Elmore’s 1966 historic Daytona 200 winner, to the first-ever Official Moto2™ Dorna Sports Licensed motorcycle, the Daytona Moto2™ 765 Limited Edition.’ (via the British Motor Museum)

The fun doesn’t end there, either.

The Daytona 675 making history, as a relevant part of the British Motor Museum’s new exhibit featuring the bike of the same name. Media sourced from MCN.

“This will be the first of many opportunities like this as we go forward,” enthuses Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Stroud.

“Potentially, we will take the opportunity to tell other stories and take some other exhibits out of our Factory Visitor Experience.”

A view of “The Legendary Daytona Motorcycle,” the British Motor Museum’s first-ever dedicated motorcycle exhibit. Media sourced from Visordown.

This inaugural effort will be running until October, where sapiens from around the country can enjoy collection favorites from the 22nd of July, knowing that they’re laying eyes on the world’s largest dedication to the 675.

“The exhibition is included within normal Museum and Show entry,” states the BMM’s website.

Here are the prices if you’re budgeting:

Family (advance): £40

Family (drop-in): £44

Adults (advance): £14.50

Adults (drop-in): £16

Concession (advance): £12.50

Concession(drop-in): £14

children 5-16 years (in advance): £9

children 5-16 years (drop-in): £10

Children under 5: FREE

*There is also the option to Gift Aid or donate your entry fee and get an Annual Pass in return, at no extra cost*

A view of “The Legendary Daytona Motorcycle,” the British Motor Museum’s first-ever dedicated motorcycle exhibit. Media sourced from MCN.

Can’t make it to the exhibit?

Not a problem – Triumph’s Head of Customer Experience says in an interview with MCN that the next collection will be debuted shortly after this one closes, with an exhibit dedicated to Triumph’s 120-year anniversary – slotted for a November start.

A view of “The Legendary Daytona Motorcycle,” the British Motor Museum’s first-ever dedicated motorcycle exhibit. Media sourced from MCN.

We look forward to hearing the beautiful beasties that the Brit-based brand will be bragging about when the time comes; until then, stay tuned by clicking that subscribe button, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.