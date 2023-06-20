When ChatGPT was launched on November 30th of last year, the concept of publicly-available artificial intelligence (AI) had yet to be a viral, mainstream deal; sure, there was the occasional program out there servicing specific niches, but nothing ready for use on such a large scale as the archives of the good WWW (World Wide Web).

Today, it seems everybody has tried chatting with the ChatGPT AI chatbot, asking for advice in anything from love, to business, to predictions for the future – and as intelligent as ChatGPT’s findings are, they’re not all correct (shocker).

Take this new bone proffered by Motorcycle Gear Hub, for example.

A motorcyclist checking his phone. Media sourced from The Drive.

The team at Mootrcycle Gear Hub asked ChatGPT questions about motorcycle safety gear, and got a serious amount of wrong answers – proving that you should NOT use ChatGPT for a resource when asking about safety gear on two wheels.

Don’t believe us? Here’s MCGearHub’s list of ChatGPT’s flops, with every single offering an answer the system doesn’t (yet) get, but willingly gave:

Motorcycle Gear Hub’s question to ChatGPT, – one of many that rendered a wrong answer. Media sourced from McGearHub.

Ever wonder how an artificial intelligence system finds its information in the first place?

It’s called “Web-Scraping,” and it means that ChatGPT ‘scrapes’ (or pulls) ‘relevant data’ from websites and stores findings in a database, where it’s later spun into an answer for you.

Unfortunately, if a big corner of the internet is wrong and ChatGPT thinks it’s relevant, ChatGPT’s answer to your question could be pooched… putting your next scoot at risk.

A female motorcyclist enjoying a pretty day int eh mud, on her machine of choice. Media sourced from Adventure Bound.

And just in case somebody on the other end of this screen doesn’t agree, let’s go over ChatGPT’s own answer on her reason for existence, and why she was created:

“As an AI language model, my purpose is to assist and provide information to the best of my abilities. I’ve been created to help users like yourself by answering questions, offering explanations, generating text, and engaging in conversation on a wide range of topics.” “Whether you need assistance with research, creative writing, or general knowledge, I’m here to lend a hand. My goal is to be a useful and reliable resource for you.”

A 3D rendering of a digital AI system. Media sourced from PR Daily.

In short, ChatGPT may be performing to the best of her abilities, but MCGearHub was right to spread the word. AI reliability (and the system’s useability for general topics) is still a work in progress, and your safety on a bike is not to be taken lightly.

The conclusion? Go ahead and source ChatGPT’s answers for the latest in Hollywood gossip, operhapy to tweak your meal-prepping schedules, but please – leave the safety gear queries to people that obsess over ATTGAT, pride themselves in integrity, make it all about the accurate information… people that actually ride a motorcycle on the daily.

That’s the entire team here at wBW, by the way.