Super73 Starts Delivering Its New R Series

Cool Electric Motorbikes

I’m not sure how you’d classify the Super73-R and RX. They’re a full-on mix of motorcycle and bicycle. They bring to mind the old Tomos LX mopeds, but with electric power. The Orange County-based company is now delivering these sweet electric motorbikes to customers.

The R and RX models will be shipped in the order they were purchased. The bikes, for those of you who aren’t familiar with them, feature an aluminum frame, 750-watt nominal and 1,200-watt peak electric motor (class 1 and class 2) or a 1,200-watt nominal and 2,000-watt peak electric motor (class 3). The battery is 960 watt-hours. The top speed is 20 mph for the throttle bikes, and 28 for the pedal-assist version.

Charging the battery takes 6 to 7 hours with the 3A charger and 3 to 4 hours with the 5A charger. Riders can also use the Super73 app to enable turn-by-turn navigation and display information. The bike comes with a LCD smart display for speed and battery information, too. Super73’s bikes are also able to receive over-the-air updates to ensure the bikes operate best at all times.

While this kind of bike won’t be right for everyone, it certainly could work for a lot of people and could be a great little commuter machine for those who just need to travel shorter distances or could take a bike trail. The R and RX also appear to have some pretty knobby tires, so you could conceivably trail ride on them if you wanted.