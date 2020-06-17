Scorpion Has a New Covert Helmet

An Update to a Popular Style

Scorpion has updated the Covert X (shown above) and Covert EVO (shown below) helmets for 2020. The helmets get new and even more aggressive styling for 2020. The unique construction of these helmets is the same. This means you can wear the helmet in a kind of full-face mode, take the chin bar off and wear it as a 3/4 helmet, or remove more of it and wear it as a 1/2 helmet. It’s one of the more versatile helmets out there.

The Covert X features a multi-layered TCT-Ultra shell. That’s a fancy way of saying it’s fiberglass, aramid, and poly-resin blend. That blend keeps things lightweight but still strong. Scorpion also puts in a multi-layer EPS for energy absorption in the event of an accident. While I have no qualms with the shell, I can only imagine that having this design that comes apart can’t be good for a crash.

The helmet also features a dark smoke anti-fogging sun shield and an anti-fog and anti-scratch face shield. There’s also a removable and washable KwikWick III anti-microbial interior. The helmet gets cold-weather ear covers with integrated speaker pockets so it can accommodate a BlueTooth comm system. Pair that with a five-year warranty, and there is a lot to like here.

The Covert EVO features much of the same features, but utilizes a dual-density EPS that’s a little different, offers a slightly different shell shape, aero-tuned ventilation system. The liner is a different type of KwikWick material, and the shell is a polycarbonate. Basically the Corvet EVO lacks some of the nicer materials of the Covert X.

Those differences are reflected in the price of the helmets. The Covert X comes with a price tag of $299. The Covert EVO comes with a $209 price tag.