How the Honda Super Cub Became the Best-Selling Vehicle in History

In December 1956, Soichiro Honda and his sales chief Takeo Fujisawa flew to Europe looking for their next big idea. They came back convinced that neither a moped nor a scooter would do. What they needed was something new entirely, built for a country where only one road in ten was paved and where the person riding to work might be wearing a business suit or a kimono. Two years later, that idea became the Honda Super Cub. Today, with production numbers that outpace nearly every car ever built, it stands as the best-selling motor vehicle in human history, and the story of how it got there starts with a design brief nobody thought was realistic.

The Trip That Started It All

The two men hadn’t set out with a specific product in mind. They spent weeks studying how people in different European countries actually used small bikes day to day, and the differences surprised them. There was no single template worth copying. Back in Japan, Honda and his development team turned that research into a short list of requirements.

The new engine had to be powerful, yet quiet and fuel efficient. The bike itself had to be simple enough that women, not just experienced motorcyclists, could ride it with confidence. And somehow, shifting gears had to happen without a clutch lever at all. Nobody on the team had built anything quite like it before, which was rather the point.

Building the People’s Motorcycle

Soichiro Honda set one number that seemed almost unreasonable at the time. He wanted at least 4 horsepower (3.0 kW), delivered smoothly enough to handle Japan’s rough roads, at a moment when barely 10 percent of the country’s roads were even paved. The moped engine Honda had been building until then made barely 1 horsepower. Getting to 4 meant quadrupling output almost overnight.

Engineers found part of their answer by mounting the engine horizontally rather than upright, a decision that also solved a second problem: it let the frame’s main tube sit low enough for a rider to step straight through, instead of swinging a leg over a fuel tank the way every other motorcycle required. A vented cylinder head and specially made spark plugs kept the small engine from overheating under the strain. By the time development wrapped up, the 49cc engine was producing 4.5 horsepower (3.4 kW) at 9,500rpm, an output nobody expected from something so small.

Built to Be Ridden by Anyone

Getting gears to shift without a clutch lever turned out to be the project’s toughest engineering problem. Honda wanted the whole bike simple enough that a food delivery worker could ride it one-handed, balancing an order in the other, and that meant eliminating the clutch lever completely.

Transmission designer Akira Akima spent months on it, building and discarding roughly eight different prototype designs before landing on a centrifugal clutch that engaged and disengaged automatically, timed to the kick starter and the gear shift without the rider’s left hand doing anything at all.

It worked, and it mattered more than anyone on the team expected. The bike’s ease of use, more than its horsepower, is what opened motorcycling up to people who had never considered riding one before.

Scaling Up Faster Than Anyone Expected

By December 1957, the project had both a finished design and a name. Industrial designer Jozaburo Kimura had proposed “Super Cub” almost as an afterthought, since the word “Super” sounded fresh and exciting to Japanese ears at the time, and Honda approved the emblem sketch on the spot. That same month, the team wheeled a finished, full-size mockup into the company dining hall. When Fujisawa saw it, he didn’t hesitate.

He told the room they could sell at least 30,000 units. For a moment, everyone assumed he meant per year, which was already an ambitious number. Fujisawa corrected them immediately: he meant 30,000 a month. At the time, the entire Japanese motorcycle industry, every manufacturer and every model combined, was only selling around 40,000 units a month.

Honda announced the finished C100 in August 1958, though sales didn’t actually begin for another full year, while the company built the Suzuka Factory to back up Fujisawa’s confidence, modeling the plant directly on Volkswagen’s operation in Wolfsburg, Germany. When it opened in 1960, it was the largest motorcycle factory in the world, and the scale it enabled cut production costs by roughly 18 percent per unit. Honda’s own bet on itself turned out to be conservative. By the Super Cub’s third year on sale, annual production had already climbed past 560,000 units.

Selling the World on a “Nice” Motorcycle

Getting people to buy the bike took more than good engineering. In Japan, Honda took the unusual step of recruiting dealers’ wives to help sell it, reasoning that a more welcoming dealership would draw in customers, especially women, who might otherwise never have considered stepping inside a motorcycle shop.

The US market posed a completely different challenge. American motorcycling in the early 1960s carried a rough, outlaw reputation, and the Super Cub, marketed there as the Honda 50, needed to shake that image entirely before it could sell to ordinary commuters.

“You Meet the Nicest People on a Honda”

That shift happened almost entirely because of one advertising campaign. Starting in 1963, Honda’s American ads showed ordinary, likeable people riding Honda 50s, paired with a simple line that reframed the entire category: you meet the nicest people on a Honda. It worked exactly as intended. Motorcycling stopped looking like something only outsiders did and started looking like something anyone’s neighbor might do on a Tuesday morning.

The campaign is often credited with opening the American market not just to the Super Cub, but to Japanese motorcycles in general, at a time when Honda was still a largely unknown name in the United States.

A Record Nobody Is Likely to Break

The numbers, once they started climbing, never really stopped. Honda hit 50 million Super Cubs built by the end of 2005. By 2017, less than six decades after that dining hall conversation, the total passed 100 million, a mark no other motor vehicle, car or motorcycle, had ever reached. Recent counts put the running total past 110 million and climbing.

Set next to it, the competition doesn’t look close. The Toyota Corolla, the best-selling car in history, has sold around 50 million. The Ford F-150 has sold about 41 million. The Volkswagen Beetle, once considered untouchable at 21.5 million, and the Model T’s roughly 15 million both look almost modest by comparison. Guinness World Records recognizes the Super Cub as the best-selling motor vehicle ever built, full stop.

Still Rolling Off the Line

The original 50cc format is winding down now, though not for lack of demand: new emissions rules in Japan effectively ban engines that small starting in late 2025, so Honda closed out that specific version with a limited Final Edition model. Larger-displacement Super Cubs, in 110cc and 125cc form, remain in production and remain popular across Southeast Asia and beyond.

A motorcycle designed so a delivery worker could ride it with one hand ended up defining what mass mobility looks like for most of the world. Almost seventy years later, it still does.