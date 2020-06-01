Royal Enfield Takes Its Showroom on the Road

A Mobile Showroom Makes a Lot of Sense

Royal Enfield has been doing a lot of things right, from making good and affordable motorcycles to marketing them properly and opening showrooms. One thing that the company did that I found interesting was open up a portable dealership in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

This pop-up or mobile dealership is equipped with a showroom and workshop. It’s essentially a small Royal Enfield dealership set up on a mobile home platform, and it allows the company to do some pretty cool things, including selling bikes and showcasing parts and accessories.

The structure is made out of shipping containers and has a modular design, according to Autocar India. This means it can be configured in a variety of ways and placed in a number of locations. At the moment Royal Enfield will likely keep these in Southeast Asia because that’s where its expansion is focused, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see one make its way to the U.S. or Canada.

This kind of installment is really a great idea. It could be used time and time again at various events and it’s a space that Royal Enfield can completely control. All the company has to do is find a place to part the different parts of the installment.