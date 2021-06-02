Remy Gardner To Debut MotoGP With Tech3 KTM Racing Team

Remy Gardner, current Moto2 Championship Leader and son of 1987 500cc world champion Wayne Gardner, has just signed a contract with Tech3 KTM for the MotoGP 2022 season.

This has come hot on the heels of his successes last season, having won himself five podiums and one victory in the last six rounds of the 2021 Moto2 season.

KTM plans to build on those successes by plopping the talented Aussie on a factory-spec RC16 for his upcoming debut.

Remy is the first to sign on for KTM, with speculations rising for Danilo Petrucci, Iker Lecouna, and even Remy’s teammate Raul Fernandez, who currently sits six points behind the Aussie in the standings.

Pit Beirer, the KTM Motorsport Director, says the following: “It’s a real pleasure for us to bring Remy to MotoGP next season because we knew about his speed and ability for Moto2, and he has confirmed that potential. We believe there is much more to come from him, and it’s important he has this opportunity to keep growing.”

He goes on to say that, “Remy is a typical racer. He’s super-determined and never gives up. He’s exciting to watch, and we’re looking forward to working with him in this next step. Again, we’re also showing that the KTM GP Academy can give the right opportunity for riders that want to go all the way.”

Remy Gardner first debuted in 2014 for KTM on a Moto3 bike before spending the next season in the lightweight class and upgrading to Moto2 in the year 2016. He is good at what he does, and it will be exciting to see what this new year brings.

Looking forward to the great debut!