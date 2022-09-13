Record Rippers: We Have a New ‘Fastest Bike In The World’ Record

Blasting a four-second mile on a hydrogen peroxide-powered bike like it’s an everyday thing…

You gotta ask yourself what some of these drag racers put in their morning coffee.

Believe it or not, France’s Eric “Rocketman” Teboul just gave us a run for our money…twice. According to RideApart, Teboul achieved record figures fit to break the ‘fastest bike in the world’ – once on Saturday the 10th of September, and once on the 11th.

Eric “Rocketman” Teboul blasting a four-second quarter mile. Media sourced from Youtube.

“…on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th, Teboul set first one, then another new world record,” states the report.

“Topping even his Saturday performance, Teboul managed to break that elusive four-second quarter-mile barrier at last. The final run time was 4.976 seconds, at a truly ludicrous speed of 290.51 miles per hour.”

We’re also told that this momentous achievement marks Teboul’s retirement from the sport…maybe.

Considering he’s tried to retire multiple times and come back multiple times, we’re not holding our breath (though if he DID decide to leave on a high note, this would be it – and what a way to retire).

Either way, our hefty congrats to a new record for the two-wheeled industry; remember folks, achievements like this aren’t made lightly and require an ATTGAT (All The Gear All The Time) mindset to accompany the laser focus.

Give the reviews a gander (there’s some really good stuff there), drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.