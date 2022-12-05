Power Gals: The Italians Have a New Championship for Women

As I continue my journey writing in the Powersports industry, I find myself running into some pretty amazing women.

From my time had with history-making racer Shayna Texter-Bauman, the ‘Most Winningest Rider,’ to seeing success after success hit Vanessa Ruck as she tackles the world’s most rugged two-wheel compatitions, all the way to picking Amber Spencer’s brain on new innovative technologies in electric motorcycles, the lineup has been incredible.

A series of women from the ‘Campionato Italiano Velocità Femminile’ (CIV), or the ‘Italian Women’s Speed Championship.’ Media sourced from RideApart.

Couple the successes of these lovely ladies with the fact that the amount of women on motorcycles have been increasing as of late, and we totally get why the Italian Motorcycle Federation (IMF), or Federazione Motociclistica Italiana (FMI) has created a whole new championship for women.

the logo of the ‘Campionato Italiano Velocità Femminile’ (CIV), or the ‘Italian Women’s Speed Championship.’ Media sourced from InSella.

The race calendar is slotted to begin in 2023, with the following rounds projected as the ladies – christened the ‘Campionato Italiano Velocità Femminile’ (CIV), or the ‘Italian Women’s Speed Championship’ – join other riders in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC):

Round 1: April 30, 2023 – Misano World Circuit ‘Marco Simoncelli’

Round 2: June 11, 2023 – Magione Autodromo dell’Umbria

Round 3: July 2, 2023 – Modena Racetrack

Round 4: September 3, 2023 – Mugello Circuit

Round 5: September 17, 2023 – Varano de’ Melegari ‘Riccardo Paletti’ Racetrack

Round 6: October 8, 2023 – Enzo and Dino Ferrari Imola International Racetrack

Motorcycle racers leaning into the twisties of. racing circuit. Media sourced from GPOne.

We look forward to seeing how things pan out for the new year