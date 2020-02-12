Piaggio Revamps the Medley 125

Scootin’ Around

Piaggio has some really nice scooters in its lineup and that lineup is about to get even better, the Piaggio Medley gets some updates for 2020, according to Motorcycle News. The scooter gets sportier looks and offers plenty of practical storage, too.

The bike has a new liquid-cooled four-stroke 125cc engine with start-stop technology. The bike also gets ABS, a digital dash, and increased load capacity. Whereas many scooters have little dinky wheels (a common trait I hate) the Medley gets a big ol’ 16 incher upfront. The rear wheel is still a small one, but it’s wider and should put the power down a little better.

The bike also offers retractable passenger footboards, a new seat, 36 liters of storage underneath the seat, and a USB charging port inside the storage compartment.

One interesting move here is the addition of start-stop technology. To help make this happen, Piaggio added a brushless direct-mount electrical unit on the end of the engine’s crank. This unit replaces the starter motor. I assume they did this because a traditional starter motor would burn up if had to work that hard.

The Medley (as it’s called in the UK, is pretty much the same as the Liberty scooter sold here in the U.S. It will in interesting to see when Piaggio rolls out the changes here. I’d assume the new 2020 bike would hit European dealers first and then make it into U.S. dealers. According to Motorcycle News, the price starts at £3299, which is about $4,280.