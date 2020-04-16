MotoAmercia Opens Entries to the Mini Cup by Motul

Race Some Mini Bikes? Yes, Please

I’ve raced mini bikes but not in really well-organized competition. I would love to take things to the next level (a couple levels up?) and race in the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul. The race organizers opened up entries to the race at $175 for Saturday with the option for Friday practice.

The Mini Cup Series will have four different classes of racing: 110cc (four speed), 160cc, 190cc (racers up to 14 years old), and 190cc (racers over the age of 15). The motorcycles will be based on spec rules centered around the Ohvale GP-0. That mini road racer is popular in Europe and ready now for the U.S. market.

The Mini Cup provides an entry point for riders that didn’t exist before. It works as a bridge to the MotoAmerica Liqui Moly Junior Cup class. It’s also just stupid fun that didn’t exist before.

“It’s going to be exciting to watch the entries come in as the season rapidly approaches,” said Lance Bryson, MotoAmerica’s Senior Sponsorship Manager. “Based on the response the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul has received, we’re expecting big things and a lot of entries in our first season. It’s going to be a great year to be involved in the series.”

For more information on the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul Series, including entry and rulebook information, visit the website.