Let It Snow: Swapping Wheels for Skis with the Daymak Combat

Of all of the articles I’ve written, it’s the ones at the turn of the new year where I complain the most.

If you don’t know me, hi. My name is Amanda and I’m a motorcyclist from the 6b/7a snowbelt-sicle that’s South-Western Ontario in December.

Here in Canada, it’s not unusual to have Mother Nature’s dandruff hitting around October, with cold persisting until April or May. I’ve even seen a few snow storms in June, leaving precious little time in the remaining 4-5 months to book adventures across our good country proper.

Enter Daymak: a clever team of crazies that have gone and created a chimeric hybrid between an electric motorcycle and a snowmobile, with a debut in June of next year.

The Combat is a silent bike that can swap her tires for tracks and skis, making the most of the winter months while still committing to a zero-emission scoot (though we’re told the swapping in and of itself is the work of more than a few New York minutes).

So what does getting a Daymak Combat entail?

Dayak’s Combat e-bike; an electric motorcycle that can swap tires out for skis and tracks. Media sourced from Daymak.

For $15,000 (and a $1000) deposit, you’re getting an aluminum frame, ‘heavy-duty’ suspension, LED lighting, and waterproof components, a well as “a brushless air-cooled electric motor producing a nominal output of 5kW and a peak output of 19kW” (via VisorDown).

“This will power the 136kg bike to a limited top speed of 45mph, at which speed the Combat can reach a maximum range of 80km.”

Dayak’s Combat e-bike; an electric motorcycle that can swap tires out for skis and tracks. Media sourced from Daymak.

If you’re early enough to make it to the first 100 ‘Founders Edition’ Combat units, you’ll be getting a slight reduction, as well as “a jacket, backpack, and dirt bike cover.”

What do you think? Stay tuned for updates as this fleet moves toward their June 2023 deadline; subscribe to our newsletter for further updates, hit that button at the tippy-top of our homepage for ad-free reading, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.