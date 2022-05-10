KTM’s All-New 2023 SX Range

KTM’s just released their long-anticipated 2023 SX Range with a pile of perks across the board – and Team Orange can officially confirm what they’ve been whispering in our ear every single teaser leading up to this moment:

“Nothing’s changed.”

While the legalities of that little sentence might show a minor fib or two (see below), they’re right about one thing – this year’s SX Range is projected to kick hardcore butt.

Let’s get into the nitty-gritty particulars, shall we?

For KTM’s two-strokes, fuel injection is the biggie of the year (the biggest in 30 years, in fact), as well as the benefit of an electric start and electronic power-valve.

Accompanying all of this is a new chassis concept, designed to make the most of the existing models’ successes with better rider contact points.

Last but not least (and my favorite part), the two-stroke range’s bodywork, materials and contact surfaces are brand new. Grippy surfaces are grippier, slick surfaces are slicker – and that means both you and the bike will also stay cleaner.

The end result? Team Orange levelling the battlefield with the following contenders:

KTM 300 SX

KTM 250 SX

KTM 125 SX

KTM 85 SX 19/16

KTM 85 SX 17/14

KTM 65 SX

KTM 50 SX

KTM 50 SX Mini

KTM 50 SX (Factory Edition)

Here’s where the main work has been done.

KTM’s gone and outfitted their iconic four-stroke lineup with an all-new frame. That includes a new swingarm, subframe, footpegs, and shock concept to better handle the topography, with tweaked suspension for better predictability and energy absorption.

The rider’s body contact points have been adjusted, too, with everything purportedly made ‘sharper’ to allow more natural movement across the bike, regardless of the riding position.

Tally this all up with the following beasties to make the competition eat dust, and you’re golden:

KTM 450 SX-F

KTM 350 SX-F

KTM 250 SX-F

KTM 250 SX-F (TROY LEE DESIGNS 2021)

Be sure to hit up KTM’s website with additional deets of their new lineup; happy hooning, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from KTM*