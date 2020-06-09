KTM Testing a New 1290 Super Adventure

The Next Super Adventure

KTM appears to be out testing its new 1290 Super Adventure motorcycle. The bike was recently spotted. Images of it were shared by Motorcycle News. The bike was initially expected in 2019, but that obviously didn’t happen. Now it seems the company is on track to move forward with the project.

In terms of changes from the current 1290 Super Adventure, it looks like the biggest will come in the form of styling. The 1290 Adventure will look more like the 790 Adventure. Motorcycle News points to the split saddlebag-style tanks, which are more similar to Dakar rally motorcycles in design.

The publication also reports that the new bike will get cruise control made by Bosch. It will be an adaptive radar cruise control system and help make keeping up with traffic simple. The new system (and any other that can’t be seen from the spy shots) will be controlled via a TFT dash. It is likely that this is the same on the most recent 1290 Super Duke R.

As far as the mechanical bits go, you can expect the same 1,301cc engine that the Super Duke R has. It will make around 160 hp and have a dramatically different tune than the Super Duke R. It will be up to the next emissions standards, too. The new 1290 Super Adventure gets a new swingarm, which looks beefier than the old one. Electronically controlled suspension, an 18-inch rear wheel, and a 19-inch front wheel will also be included.

KTM hasn’t said price, and I’m not too surprised. It will still be a while before this bike is fully revealed. It’s just good to see KTM out making that happen. You can check out the spy shots yourself at Motorcycle News via the link above.

New spyshot reveals @KTM_UK are still working on tech-laden 1290 Super Adventure. Would you use radar cruise control?https://t.co/la3JyzVzuB — Motor Cycle News (@MCNnews) June 8, 2020