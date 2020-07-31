KTM Reveals Info About the New EMotion Electric Mobility Platform

An Electrifying New KTM

KTM and Bajaj have been working on a new electric mobility platform called EMotion. Actually, it’s KTM and about eleven different partners, but the project started in March 2020 and is continuing to move forward.

The list of partners includes AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH, KTM Technologies GmbH, Kiska GmbH, KTM AG, WIVW Würzburger Institut für Verkehrswissenschaften GmbH , Salzburg Research Forschungsgesellschaft mbH, FH Upper Austria Research and Development GmbH, Numerica GmbH & Co KG, Graz University of Technology (Institute for Durability and Rail Vehicle Technology), Daxner & Merl GmbH and Kobleder GmbH, according to the German publication Motorrad.

The project is supposed to last 36 months long and there is 6.3 million euros put up to work on it. The ideal is to create a modular design that is as lightweight and as powerful as possible. The above drawing is an early concept. Once the technology is created, the mobility platform will undergo eight months of testing and at that time KTM will also decide how to target its market and if the vehicle is for urban or rural uses.

The idea is to create as versatile a platform as possible so that mobility options can be created for a wide variety of customers in both urban and rural communities. KTM must see something big here, and it will be interesting to see what comes of this.