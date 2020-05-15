KTM Introduces the PowerWear Street 2020 Gear Collection

Everything from Track Leathers to Rain Gear

If you’re an avid KTM fan, then you don’t just want to ride a KTM motorcycle, you want to wear KTM gear, too. Well, the Austrian company has you covered. It just released its 2020 PowerWear gear collection, and there’s really something for everyone.

It doesn’t matter if you want to get out there on the track and drag a knee or get out there on some trails and get dirty, there’s gear here for every rider and every model that KTM sells. KTM partnered with the best gear companies out there, including Alpinestars, Shoei, Schuberth, and more. The company divides the collection up into four separate categories. There’s the Premium Collection, Advanced Collection, the Essential Collection, and Protection and Underwear.

Premium Collection

Here’s what’s in this collection:

X-Spirit III Helmet

RSX Suit

Racing Sensor

Supertech R Boots

RSX Gloves

RSX Jacket

RSX Pants

Elemental GTX Tech-Air Jacket

Elemental GTX Pants

C4 Pro Helmet

Elemental GTX Gloves

Corozal DryStar Boots

Advanced Collection

Here’s what’s in this collection:

ST 501 Helmet

Apex II Jacket

Apex II Pants

Fast GT Gloves

S-MX6 V2 Boots

Hornet Adventure Helmet

ADV R Gloves

ADV R Jacket

ADV R Pants

ADV S Jacket

ADV S Pants

Woman ADV S Jacket

Woman ADV S Pants

ADV S Gloves

Andes V2 Drystar Boots

Riding Jeans

Radical X Gloves

Essential Collection

Here’s what’s in this collection:

Tourrain WP Jacket

Tourrain WP Pants

Woman Tourrain WP Jacket

Woman Tourrain WP Pants

Tourrain WP Gloves

Factor Helmet

Two 4 Ride Jacket

Woman Two 4 Ride Jacket

Vented Jacket

Two 4 Ride Gloves

Street EVO Jacket

Woman Street EVO Jacket

J-6 WP Shoes

S-MX 1 R Boots

Protection and Underwear

Here’s what’s in this collection:

Sweathead

Function Undershirt Short

Function Undershirt Long

Function Underpants Long

Function Undersuit Long

Air Socks

Nucleon KR-2 Back Protector

SAS Tec Back Protector

SAS Tec Shoulder Protection Set

SAS Tec Back Protector SCL

SAS Tec Shoulder Protection Set

SAS Tec Knee Elbow Protection Set

SAS Tec Hip Protection Set

SAS Tec Knee/Elbow Protection Set

SAS Tec Hip Protection Set Nucleon KR-2I Back Protector Insert

Rain Jacket

Rain Pants

Riding Vest

Kidney Belt

You can check out the full PowerWear Street Collection for 2020 here.