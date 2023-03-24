Kit Me Out: Y’s Gear Decks Out the Yamaha XSR900

There’s really nothing better than grabbing a kit, chucking it at your bike with a few expletives and the rest of the coffee pot, and rolling out the garage with a new aesthetic designed to make your neighbors jelly.
In true fashion, Y’s Gear has contributed to this legacy by offering a custom kit duo for our dear community of Yamaha XSR900s, christened the “Blood Line Style” and “Touring Style” – and the results have us liking that boxy tail a wee bit more.
Embrace the aesthetic.
Y’s Gear brings to market the Blood Line Style Kit for Yammie’s XSR900. Media sourced from Y’s Gear.Coverage from RideApart tells us that the Blood Line Style kit will contain the following for bodywork:
- headlight cowl
- front fender
- fuel tank
- side panels
- seat cowl
The kit parts are reminiscent of Yamaha’s 60th-anniversary edition, based on the original classic livery scheme, which is a nice touch. No better bit of body to slap on a neo-retro racer like the XSR900.
We’re also told that the kit has the perk of the following components:
- tail tidy
- adjustable brake and clutch levers
- headlight grill
- Akrapovic exhaust system
- steering damper
- radiator cover
At ¥631,190 JPY (~$4,827.34 USD), you’re getting a sweet package to pay homage to Yammie’s “bloodlines;” should you be curious about the shop’s Touring Style kit, expect the following for a ~$2,600 USD pricepoint:
- headlight cowl
- saddlebags with racks
- lowering link
- heated grips
- a set of crash guards
- radiator cover
Which kit would you get?