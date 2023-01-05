Kit Me Out: The New Vtopia Vyrus ‘Low-Poly’ Kit

Motorcycles are weird, man.

Our whole genre was designed around the foundation of being different; if that doesn’t sign your mates up, take the idea of a machine like the Vyrus and chuck her into a vat of cyberpunk deliciousness…

And this is apparently a new kind of normal? We gusta.

According to BikeEXIF, the masterminds behind the above aesthetic come from Vtopia Design in the form of a kit, fitting Vyrus 984, 985, and 987 models.

The new Vtopia Vyrus kit, built by Vtopia Designs. Media sourced from BikeEXIF.

“The project stems from the idea of creating a high-level kit for exclusive motorbikes, using the most modern technologies available today,” says the architect of the whole operation, Giorgio Cerrato.

“The idea of starting with the Vyrus as a base was a bold one… the intention was to reinterpret it in a modern style, without looking to the past. Modifying an icon of motorcycling was not without its risks, but the Vyrus has remained unchanged for 20 years.”

Models Vtopia has already archived include kits for the Ducati Scrambler and Hypermotard, with the new Vyrus kits showcasing ‘low poly design,’ a minimalist design typically used in digital (video game) animations.

Don’t let the sparse build fool you; to say this kit is extensive doesn’t cover the half of it.

3D laser printing has taken care of a nylon-carbon fiber pan support under the seat, while carbon fiber now garbs the monocoque bodywork, front fairing, bars, air intake, belly pan, battery holder, air box and front fender.

Slap together a custom titanium pipe, new aluminum fuel tank, CNC machine some front and rear frame sections, and all that’s left to do is toss in a Motogadget Motoscope Pro speedo, LEDs, Domino grips, and medium pepperoni with olives.

Unless you don’t like olives.

What do you think? Is this the kind of kit you can get behind?

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.