Kawasaki Motor Corp. USA Discusses Spin-Off of Motorcycle Division

Some Clarification

Kawasaki has decided to spin-off its motorcycle division from Kawasaki Heavy Industries into its own thing. As I reported yesterday, this could ultimately be a good thing. Recently, Kawasaki Motor Corp. USA sent out a press release with a message from the President and CEO, Eigo Konya, that essentially says all is well.

He cited the fact that Kawasaki has done well even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said that the restructuring plan by Kawasaki Heavy Industries should “help continue to innovate with technology and safety for the powersports industry.”

The press release goes on to say that U.S. operations will see no changes. The mission will remain the same and the company will continue working towards its goals.

“The Kawasaki brand in North America is strong and getting stronger even under the COVID-19 situation and we at KMC will continue our great mission of delivering Kawasaki products and satisfaction to our customers.”

Anytime there’s a restructuring of this magnitude, people get nervous. This message from the CEO should help put people at ease about their beloved Kawasaki motorcycles. It sounds like all is well, and if the spin-off goes well, we could see even more Kawasakis and more innovative technology in the future.

