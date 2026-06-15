Indian Motorcycles Defends Ad Campaign, New Deals from Zero Motorcycles and Sena Technologies

To say this week’s news list has been a shining pile of …shenanigans… would be putting things lightly, but we’ll get into all that below:

Indian Motorcycles released a new ad campaign pointing the finger at Harley-Davidson and calling out sub-standard community support; now, RideApart has received a letter from a member of Indian’s company in defense of that ad (we’ve got the letter’s contents below). To commemorate its 20th year in the EV industry, Zero Motorcycles has launched a global campaign on its 2026 model lineup with discounts to help first-time EV buyers get into the industry. Sena has introduced the industry’s first-ever Limited Lifetime Warranty on its main headset unit, the Bose-tuned 60S EVO. The Isle of Man Sidecar series might be in jeopardy of shutting down after a number of severe aerodynamic accidents caused a formal Sustainability Review to be opened, questioning the class’s higher risk levels.

Indian’s ad campaign (and their response) is going to take a hot minute, so let’s start with that.

Industry Insider: Indian Motorcycles Defends Rivalry Campaign Against Harley-Davidson

“Indian did not create Harley-Davidson’s record. Harley-Davidson did.⁠”

A view of an Indian motorcycle doing a burnie on a “Dueligan.” Media sourced from Indian Motorcycles.

Do any of our readers here miss the back-and-forth of Pepsi and Coca-Cola’s cola wars? Ad campaign antics between these two soft drink giants were technically at their hottest and most brutal in the 1970s-1990s, with blind taste tests, recipe fiascos, and direct celebrity attacks being the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

Perhaps more interesting is the fact that there seems to be a gentleman’s agreement between these two rival companies. In 2006, a Coca-Cola employee attempted to sell Coca-Cola secrets to Pepsi for $1.5 million. Instead of purchasing the stolen information, Pepsi immediately called up Coca-Cola and the FBI. As if that weren’t neighborly behavior enough, Coca-Cola Company was also offered three separate opportunities to purchase the Pepsi-Cola Company. It declined on each occasion, allowing Pepsi to eventually recover and become Coca-Cola’s primary competitor. (Wikipedia).

Why are we telling you all this? Because there is movement between Indian Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson that now carries similar elements – unsurprising, as the motorcycle community has always done drama a little bigger than others – and we think that a similar gentleman’s agreement should be offered between Indian and Harley.

You know, since they both claim to do what they do for the sake of the riders.

In the meantime, we’re here to tell you what’s happened so far:

Item One: Indian’s New Ad Campaign Villifies Harley-Davidson’s Recent Company Movement

On June 8, Indian Motorcycles posted an ad to their Twitter/X account with the caption, “The culture is not confused. Neither are we.”

The audio of this ad contained the following content:

“Harley chose a CEO from a pizza company (image says “Pizza Hut”), Indian chose a lifetime industry veteran and avid motorcycle rider. They chase electric bikes and moved production to Thailand, we built PowerPlus engine and American bikes right here in Spirit Lake, Iowa. They chase political trends; we back the people who matter. Since 1901, Indian Motorcycles has been American-made, built by riders, for riders, uncompromised.” – Indian Motorcycles (Twitter/X)

Harley-Davidson’s choice of CEO and recent company movement had already inspired people like MMA fighter Sean Strickland to “officially make the switch to Indian,” so when this ad broke cover, it went viral pretty quickly.

Naturally, that video also caused reactions from a slew of broadcasters, celebrities, and journalists, many commenting that the ad was churlish and immature. One of the platforms to cover Indian’s ad campaign at its initial release was RideApart, the same website to receive a letter from an Indian Motorcycles rep in defense of that viral campaign.

I mean, if there is one thing that the motorcycling community is really good at, it’s sticking to its guns, even if those proverbial guns are a little… more… than necessary.

Item Two: RideApart Receives an Inbox Statement from Indian Motorcycles

Here is that letter in its entirety, gleaned from RideApart’s coverage:

“To the motorcycle community:⁠ ⁠The claim that Indian Motorcycle manufactured the recent criticism of Harley-Davidson is false. We did not create the story, script the voices, or direct the people who brought these issues back into public view. Sean Strickland speaks for Sean Strickland. Robby Starbuck speaks for Robby Starbuck.⁠ ⁠What we did was not hide from a conversation that riders were already having. Harley-Davidson made its own decisions in public. Riders have every right to question them. Indian did not create Harley-Davidson’s record. Harley-Davidson did.⁠ ⁠We know some people want this industry to stay quiet and just talk about the bikes. We respect that. But American motorcycles have never been only about specs. They are identity, loyalty, culture, freedom, and trust.⁠ ⁠Harley-Davidson understood competition when it launched its own “Indian Conquest” program targeting Indian riders on the first day of Indian’s new ownership and Mike Kennedy’s first day as CEO. That was treated as business. When Indian competes back, it should not suddenly be treated as bad for motorcycling.⁠ ⁠A stronger Indian is better for riders, dealers, builders, mechanics, racers, and the future of American motorcycling.⁠ We respect Harley-Davidson’s history. We respect Harley riders. But respect is not surrender.”

How Campaigns Like This Could Affect OEM Riding Communities

We think that if the flare-up in rivalry between Indian Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson gets any worse, it’s going to hurt both brands, not just the one doing all the poking, and here’s why:

The American Powersports market operates on a razor-thin tightrope compared to the financial ballast hefted about in the soft drink industry….but even when there’s bigger stakes, Pepsi and Cola know where the line is.

Think back to Cola turning down buying Pepsi, and Pepsi turning in the Coca-Cola employee bent on selling Coca-Cola’s secrets. Both parties are connected to their industry. They know how much money is at stake, and even before the same parent companies placed majority stake hold in both companies, Pepsi and Coca-Cola knew that it pays – literally – to keep friends close and enemies closer.

For OEMs like Indian and Harley-Davidson, controlled rivalry coverage supports both Indian’s agenda and Harley-Davidson’s exposure far easier than working blind with ongoing attacks. It maintains the size of the target at which both parties can keep shooting.

Going scorched-earth in a marketing war risks injuring a very lean industry, but it also jeopardizes the brand doing the scorching.

Increased intensity of rivalry doesn’t always make the stock prices go up, folks. Everything published to the internet is permanent, and that includes the tattles made on rival OEMs to their riders – which, as it goes around, will likely come around right back.

Perhaps the biggest connector to remember is that Indian’s new CEO – Mike Kennedy – worked for Harley-Davidson from 1989 to 2018 and was Vice President and Managing Director of the Americas for Harley-Davidson at the time of his departure ( JSOnline ).

To say that the motorcycling community is divided between Harley bikes and Indian bikes when BOTH brands’ bikes are supported by American heritage around the world is, respectfully, hogwash. Riders will always be more about the bikes and less about the suits, so a direct gentleman’s agreement might be the ultimate way to protect the riders who keep buying into the lifestyle that BOTH Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles advertise.

If nothing else, working toward the near future’s pipeline projects would be a great way for Indian and Harley to show up for their riders – especially this year, when riders are being told that hard times are going to get harder, and the pull to protect heritage will only get stronger (more on that later).

To read the full text of the manufacturer’s open statement and explore their independent operational goals, read the coverage published on RideApart.

Electric Everything: Zero Motorcycles Unveils 20th Anniversary Campaign with Cash Incentives

🎵Money, Money, Money🎵…

A view of the new Sena 60S EVO technology, which currently carries the industry’s first Limited Lifetime Warranty for a comm unit. Media sourced from Sena Technologies.

If you’ve ever considered one of Zero Motorcycles’ machines, now might be a good time to go over and take a look at Zero’s new lineup.

According to Zero Motorcycles, the company is celebrating 20 years in the game with a global anniversary bonus initiative that applies direct, factory-backed cash reductions with the purchase of a Zero bike. We also see on Zero’s website that the GO ELECTRIC PROMOTION incentive would technically allow up to $5,000 off a bike from Zero’s 2023, 2024, or 2025 model years.

We have even more details yet, too; according to coverage from The Pack, riders looking to get their hands on a street or a dual-sport flagship bike – like the SR/F, the DSR/X, or the SR/S – will get a $2,000 retail bonus reduction. Meanwhile, riders hoping for something like the S naked roadster or the DS dual-sport will get a lesser, though equally cool, $1,500 factory incentive. Zero has also placed a clean $1,000 price adjustment on their entry-level FX and FXE trail platforms in a bid to make everything more accessible for the summer season.

What Does Zero’s Discounts Mean for the EV Powersports Industry?

It’s no secret that the EV industry is being hit by high financing interest rates and a drop in rider interest toward premium, street-focused EV platforms. We believe that Zero hopes to clean out old models at the factory level to keep cash flow high while continuing to stay competitive with traditional gas alternatives… before the close of the critical third-quarter sales window, that is.

For more information on Zero Motorcycles’ 20-year global campaign and the discounts connected to it, be sure to check out Zero’s website.

Powersports Protection: Sena Drops First-Ever Limited Lifetime Intercom Warranty Alongside New 60S EVO

We Read the Warranty’s Fine Print For You

A view of the new Sena 60S EVO technology which currently carries the industry’s first Limited Lifetime Warranty for a comm unit. Media sourecd from Sena Technologies.

The motorcycle industry’s first-ever Limited Lifetime Warranty program for helmet communication devices has emerged, and this new feat has been released by none other than Sena Technologies Inc.!

Sena has listened to the worries of their rider base and given everyone a fail-safe against the long-term environmental durability of helmet-mounted comms. According to their new release, the new permanent protection plan is for their 60S EVO, or rather, the warranty is in place “for the main headset unit against defects in materials and workmanship.”

The Details on Sena’s new Limited Lifetime Warranty

Here’s the breakdown of coverage particulars according to Sena:

Main Headset Unit: Limited Lifetime coverage against “defects in materials and workmanship.”

Battery: 5-year coverage from the purchase date (applicable if the battery’s capacity falls below 50% within the warranty’s time frame).

Clamp Kit: 5-year coverage from the purchase date.

In short, the Limited Lifetime Warranty only applies to the main headset, and other components still carry a five-year warranty. Still a nice warranty, though. 🙂

We also wanted to note here that this Lifetime Warranty does not cover normal wear and tear, and that includes, according to Sena’s website, “cosmetic damage, unauthorized modifications or repairs, or damage caused by accidents, misuse, or failure to follow the user guide.”

In addition, if you are keen on getting a 60S EVO and you find it fits your friend’s noggin better, take note that this warranty is non-transferable. If your friend buys your helmet off of you and they need to capitalize on that warranty, they’ll technically be out of luck…

Anyways.

The warranty news joins the debut of Sena’s 60S EVO, a lid that celebrates a complete overhaul in helmet audio. The 60S EVO now celebrates Sound by Bose, the very same technology that features Bose’s WaveForm Audio Engine and SoundDesign tuning to help slice through high-velocity wind and other riding noise.

We’re also told that the 60S EVO now has a certified IPX7 waterproof rating to allow the whole package optimal performance in nasty things like downpours (huzzah). An integrated LED emergency flashlight and switchable Mesh and Bluetooth 5.0 channels for seamless group connectivity is also included. At $459 USD for a single pack and $879 USD for a dual pack, the 60S EVO is a pretty package for the price, too.

For the full legal breakdown of component eligibility and complete product registration steps, visit the official warranty portal at Sena.

Off-Balance Audit: Isle of Man’s Sidecar Series Might Get the Boot

High-Speed Crash Forces Series Suspension and Sustainability Review

A view of a sidecar racing duo making a turn on Isle of Man’s Mountain Course. Media sourced from Isle of Man TT Races.

Of all of the motorcycling race series available to us plebeians, the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (TT) is widely considered to be the world’s deadliest motorcycle racing series. Until today, I considered it the number one series to get flagged for high-speed accidents and overall danger. Imagine the look on my face, then, when my news feed showed that an IoM racing series was potentially getting booted due to a high risk of accidents… and that the series wasn’t the TT, but the Isle of Man’s Sidecar series.

Here’s the newest line of updates courtesy of the Isle of Man TT’s press release on their website:

A crash involving Ryan and Callum Crowe at Crosby Leap has led to an unprecedented suspension of the Isle of Man’s Sidecar racing series. Race organizers have launched a TT Sidecar Sustainability Review, which will take a look at the long-term viability of three-wheeled competition on Elmo’s Mountain Course. The core mission is to determine if sidecars have officially outgrown the safety margins of the island’s courses.

Naturally, the blokes in charge of reviewing this series for future viability include a bevy of technical regulations, race organization, and competitor representations, and will include things like historical and forecast participation trends. As the sidecar series itself carries a long-standing legacy connected to the Isle of Man (since 1923, according to the BBC), it makes sense then that the Clerk of the Course would be committed to making sure that the end decision is fair. Everything has to make sense for all involved parties, especially when considering the crazy nooks, turns, and overall personality of the treacherous Mountain Course:

“The decision to suspend the Sidecar class during this year’s event was not taken lightly. Sidecars have a long and important history at the Isle of Man TT and are valued by competitors, teams, officials, and fans alike. However, this review is not solely a response to the events of this year. It will consider the Sidecar class over a number of years, including participation trends, technical development, incident data, and its long-term sustainability within the Isle of Man TT. This review will examine a wide range of factors, and we are keen to hear from all those with an interest in the sport. Alongside the evidence submitted, it will assess a range of relevant data sets to help ensure that any conclusions and recommendations are informed by both experience and objective evidence. We are committed to ensuring that the process is open, balanced, and evidence-led. The Isle of Man TT has continually evolved throughout its history, and it is important that we approach this review in the same spirit.” — Gary Thompson MBE, BEM, Clerk of the Course ( Isle of Man TT Races )

How You Can Have Your Say in the Future of the TT Sidecar Series

Because the sidecar community is deeply rooted in the culture of the TT, tournament organizers are opening up the process of vetting this series to the public. Written feedback is being encouraged, with the release urging writers to include technical suggestions and structural perspectives – from competitors, teams, officials, industry representatives, and spectators alike.

Anyone looking to have their voice heard can submit their written testimony directly to the official event inbox at iomttraces@gov.im before the midnight deadline in fifteen days, on June 30, 2026.

Once all technical metrics and public input are crunched, a final report will be published by the end of July 2026, determining whether this century-old three-wheeled tradition stays on the Isle of Man’s Mountain Course or finds an alternate road better suited to the current evolved state of the machines… if at all.

For more information and to be a part of this process, read the official press release on the Isle of Man TT Races website and email IoMTTRaces with any recommendations you might have for the series.