Husqvarna Launches Functional Apparel Street 2020 Collection

Husky Branded Gear

Husqvarna has made some gear in conjunction with REV’IT! that will go along nicely with its street motorcycles. The collection has a bit of everything, so you can wear Husqvarna-branded gear from toe to fingertips. The catalog says that the gear is created for the modern-motorcyclist, whatever that means. I would assume all gear created in 2020 would be for the modern motorcyclist. Anyway, let’s take a look at what Husky has.

Pursuit GTX Jacket

The Pursuit GTX Jacket features a Gore-Tex outer shell that blocks out wind and is still supposed to be breathable. There’s an inner thermal liner that’s removable, ample ventilation for airflow on hot days, and SEEFLEX armor in the shoulders and elbows.

Pursuit Gloves

The Pursuit gloves are made of a textile material. They feature an elastic wrist closure with a strap. The palm offers goatskin leather. There’s a Hydratex liner and some knuckle protection.

Pursuit Jeans

The Pursuit jeans are designed to look like street jeans, but they provide more protection than some regular jeans. These jeans offer a relaxed fit, triple-stitched seams, COOLMAX ventilation, and some water resistance.

Pursuit Boots

Last but certainly not least are some Pursuit Boots. These boots have a classic workboot design. They offer reinforced heel and toe sections, ergonomically structured ankle supports and footbeds, and some water resistance.

There’s no Husky helmet in this collection, but that’s probably a good thing. I’d suggest buying a helmet from a well-known helmet manufacturer like Arai or Shoei. Otherwise, if you want some good gear to go with your Husqvarna motorcycle, this stuff might not be a bad choice.