Harley-Davidson’s Recent Two Week Production Suspension

Harley’s just let us know that they’ll be stopping production of their bikes due to a decision concerning ‘regulatory compliance matters’ – and plants affected include the company’s movement in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania.

A Harley bike backing out of a lineup of baggers. Photo courtesy of NYT

The news comes from WEAU, who notes that shares for the company fell almost to 8% on Thursday as a result.

“Harley-Davidson announced a two-week suspension of vehicle assembly and most shipments, citing a regulatory compliance issue with one of its suppliers,” explains the report.

A Harley-Davidson sign. Photo courtesy of MJS.

“this decision, taken out of an abundance of caution, is based on information provided by a third-party supplier to Harley-Davidson late on Tuesday (5/17) concerning a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier’s component part,” continues H-D’s official statement on PRNewswire.

Although the ‘third party’ has yet to be mentioned, we are told that Livewire, Harley’s electric moto brand, remains unaffected by the breach in quality parts – a blessing, considering the price of maintenance for H-D’s ‘One’.

Harley-Davidson’s new electric Street Tracker, the Del Mar. Photo Courtesy of The Verge.

If you’re still not sure about the import of this suspension, RideApart’s capture of Fox49’s chat with representatives of H-D showcase the company’s situation to a tee:

“They reported that closures at that plant would last ‘for the unforeseeable future.’ The details aren’t completely clear here, and we don’t know how many employees are affected by this closure, nor for how long. The Fox43 report is dated May 18, 2022, while Harley-Davidson’s official statement—the one specifying a two-week closure—is dated May 19.”

Harley’s sign with two motorcycles. Photo courtesy of NYT.

