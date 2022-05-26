Harley-Davidson Has an Off-Roading Bicycle with No Suspension

I don’t know what stands out more: The fact that Harley’s approaching their future with a pincer move and getting their hands dirty on both high-cc AND low-cc machines for today’s electric community, or the fact that their newest Serial 1 bicycle brainchild – a machine called the Bash/MTN – is an off-roading unit that doesn’t even have suspension.

Not really, anyways.

Piqued?

Peeved?

Downright perplexed?

Join the crowd.

The Serial 1 Bash/MTN – an off-roading electric bicycle. Photo courtesy of NewAtlas.

In case you didn’t know/were living under a rock, Harley-Davidson’s now fully integrated into the electric market. Their slightly more well-known electric brand, LiveWire, released a recent revv-ripping Street Tracker called the Del Mar (to accompany the original ‘One’), with the first batch of 100 units selling out in under 19 minutes flat.

You could say the American motorcycle manufacturer is doing relatively well for itself – though that’s without too many peepers focused on the volatility of the brand’s stocks.

Now, Harley’s jump into the land of the push-bike is pushing back, with their newest velocipede sporting some questionable specs…or lack thereof.

The Serial 1 Bash/MTN – an off-roading electric bicycle. Photo courtesy of Serial 1.

Jalopnik tells us that, for dressage, the Serial 1 Bash/MTN electric off-roading bicycle has Michelin E-Wild tires, with the only suspension being “an SR Suntour NCX suspension seat the company says is ‘shock-absorbing and spine saving.’”

That’s it, folks.

If you hit the bumps and jiggles, you’re getting vibration-station, 24/7 – and surprisingly, that’s kind of what Serial 1 intended to do with this build.

“Less is more,” states Serial 1’s brand director on Electrek.

“That’s the promise of BASH/MTN. No fussy suspension to tune, no finicky drivetrain to adjust—just two wheels, one gear, and one purpose, to provide the most direct connection between you and the trail.”

To put the power play into perspective, the Bash/MTN contains a ready 529-Wh removable battery and boasts a top speed of 20 mph, which (depending on how you ride it) can get you roughly 30 – 90 miles of range.

And the cherry on top: What is this all going to cost?

Glad you asked; the report goes on to state that “the Bash/MTN will set you back $3,995 and only 1,050 examples will be made, split into 525 examples for the U.S. and 525 for Europe.”

Obviously given the above, we’ll be excited to scrutinize the first person to plonk their posterior in position and attempt an ‘off-roading’ adventure with the Bash/MTN.

The Serial 1 Bash/MTN – an off-roading electric bicycle. Photo courtesy of Serial 1.

Bring the popcorn, join us in the best of the latest by subscribing to our newsletter (we'll make sure to be nice and prompt on the updates coming down the pipeline), and as always – stay safe on the twisties.