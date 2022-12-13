FEMA Talks Affordable Transportation on ‘Chasing the Horizons’ Podcast

Tomorrow, a new episode on the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America ‘Chasing the Horizons’ podcast (hosted by the stupendous Wes Fleming) will be featuring a very special person.

Together with his peer, Dolf Willigers runs the entire back-operations brain of FEMA, a European organization very similar to our own AMA (American Motorcyclist Association).

Wes initially poked Dolf due to a previous article we punted out where we considered if motorcycles should be more affordable, given today’s inflated market. Thanks to Wes’s efforts, we’lll get to hear more from the man himself on the matter.

Together, Dolf and Wes are interested in bikes, and will be going over some pretty big topics, including:

Mobility Poverty – how motorcycles fit into today’s inflated market How today’s government rules can help motorcycles fit better into our markets How motorcycles fit into Europe’s different cultures, and how this can benefit future riders

This is the ideal stuff to power over, folks – I know, I’ve been given a sneak-peek-ear at the podcast, and she’s a goodie.

Be sure to tune in for Episode 141 of BMW MOA’s ‘Chasing the Horizons’ podcast tomorrow, as the episode will be live by then; you won’t want to miss it.

Looking forward to hearing from y’all, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.