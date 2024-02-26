Fast Filings: Indian’s About to Drop Two New Models

Indian is working on one, perhaps even two bigger, liquid-cooled engines

Papers sourced from Indian also show a Roadmaster PowerPlus and Chieftain PowerPlus on the way

All of the above is anticipated for 2025

Indian Motorcycles has a pair of pretties readying for a debut next year, and both of them could be revving a 1835cc engine…perhaps even bigger.

A view of Indian’s Chieftain. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

What’s the official source for this information?

Our news today comes from the ever-comparable Dennis Chung (Motorcycle.com), who obtained an “internal document” of Indian’s that shows the company’s intentions for future models:

The document includes a 2025 model year vehicle identification number decoder listing the new liquid-cooled models, identifying them as the Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster Powerplus, as well as the new engine displacement. …we expect these models will be equipped with a fork-mounted fairing, offering alternatives to the Indian Challenger and Pursuit.” – Dennis Chung, “Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus and Chieftain PowerPlus Coming for 2025” ( Motorcycle.com )

What can we expect for the 2025 Roadmaster PowerPlus and Chieftain PowerPlus?

Chung hasn’t yet been able to confirm whether the larger engine will be reserved for a limited edition beauty; we’ll either get both the Roadmaster PowerPlus and Chieftain PowerPlus with a bigger heart, or Indian will continue stacking their levels of exclusivity with more punch to accompany the pretty liveries.

Variants for this duo purportedly include the following options:

Base Model

Dark Horse

Elite/Limited Edition

Limited

Anything else exciting in the documents?

Ever the brand to think ahead, Indian Motorcycles mentions in their papers that there is potential for a 122ci version of the new engine “either as an engine upgrade or as a stock configuration.”

What is that in cc, you ask?

Here’s the formula we’ve been working with, courtesy of Convert Units:

1 cubic inches (ci) = 16.387064069264 cubic centimeters (cc)

ergo, this potential engine is estimated to have

122 cubic inches (ci) = 1999.22 cubic centimeters (cc) of displacement.

Yowzer.

Are you looking forward to hearing more about this 2025 duo and their big-bore, liquid-cooled heart(s)?