Falco Has Some New Waterproof ADV Boots

Introducing: Falco’s”Durant” Waterproof ADV Boots

These Italian-made ADV boots make great arguments on whether they’re dirtbike or touring options. With the entire idea of ADV riding revolving around multi-surface riding, it’s important to have a boot that can handle long-distance riding in addition to the offroad portions of your adventure.

When it comes to touring, packing light and having multi-purpose gear to keep your travel load small can be crucial. Not only do these boots function like a swiss-army knife, but they also look great so you won’t have to worry about bringing an extra pair of shoes when stopping for a drink or snack along the way.

The Durant is a fully CE-certified EN12634: 2017 boot thanks to its inclusion of D30 padding around the ankle and impact-resistant hard-plastic shin protector in addition to the reinforced heel and toe areas. With these boots providing full coverage of the shin area, you will get an added layer of safety when compared to a lower traditional boot option. The sole of this boot is also sourced from non-slip and oil-resistant Goodyear materials.

The Durant is fully constructed from full-grain, oil-treated leather. Although leather doesn’t seem like the optimal ‘any weather riding boot’ construction; you need not worry. Falco has included a High-Tex waterproof membrane within the boot to prevent any water leakage when blazing trails in the rain. Beyond the leather, you will find metal buckles and velcro to help keep the water out as well as providing materials that will stand the test of time (plastic buckles? no thanks).

At the time of writing, Falco has yet to release pricing for the Durant. At the moment we know that the boots will come between 41-47 European sizing, and will be available in both black and brown colorways in March 2021.