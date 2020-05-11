Energica Sees Sales Rise in the U.S.

Electric Bikes Do Sell

Electric motorcycles are going to be a bigger thing in the future, and Energica will likely be one of the key players in that space. The company has already had a good year. In the first couple of months of 2020, they sold more bikes than all of 2019. Now, the company reports it has seen a 41 percent of its pre-orders come from the U.S., according to electrek.

That would suggest that this Italian company has caught the eye of the American market and will be focusing quite a bit of its energy here. According to the company, around 50 percent of those pre-orders from the U.S. have already been fulfilled, meaning customers have taken delivery of them.

A big part of this, I would expect is that Energica has a battery pack that offers an impressive range. The new battery increased capacity by 62 percent. That gives the top bike a 112-mile range on the highway and a 250-mile range in urban environments. Pair that with the whopping 159 lb-ft of torque from the electric motor and the ability to charge to 80 percent battery capacity in just 40 minutes and you have an enticing package.

Now that Energica is ramping production back up after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy, it should start seeing record sales numbers again and for the rest of the year.