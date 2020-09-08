Energica and Freedom Road Financial Team Up

Making Getting an Energica Easier

Energica Motor Company signed an agreement with FreedomRoad Financial to offer loans to customers through the electric motorcycle manufacturer’s U.S. dealer network. This will greatly help the dealers because the availability of financing is extremely important. According to a press release from Energica shared on Motorcycle.com, around 65 percent of new U.S. motorcycle sales utilize financing options.

This means that Energica having access to its own program through Freedom Road Financial is a major step forward. It eliminates the need for customers to go out and find some other financing options.

The financing is available for new, used, and certified pre-owned Energica motorcycles from all model years. This means that even if you’re buying a second-hand electric bike from Energica you can get a loan to make things a bit easier.

“Until now we’ve relied on the financing programs provided by our individual dealers, which means that we couldn’t communicate a consistent national offer.” Stated Stefano Benatti, CEO, Energica Motor Company Inc. “Our ability to support the sale of older models and Certified Pre-Owned units was also impacted. This agreement will change all of that and we expect great things as a result.”

This should help the company pursue new customers through special national deals and offers. It could be a big step towards getting more Energica motorcycles in U.S. homes.