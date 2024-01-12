Electric Everything: CAKE Joins MIC

CAKE joins the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC)

New membership to promote “preserving, protecting, and promoting motorcycling” via CAKE’s 5 Global Goals

Our favorite Swedish EV bike brand has just added a new membership to their roster, all in the name of our bike community.

Whether you’ve been catching up on CAKE’s recent recalls (the one about the batteries or the sterling columns), cheering them on in their “Electric Conquest of Continents” or simply checking out their new(ish) factory enduro team, it’s obvious that the brand continues to put our industry first.

This recent bit of news is no different.

A view of CAKE’s electric motorcycles. Media provided by CAKE.

Why did CAKE join the Motorcycle Industry Council?

According to the press release from CAKE’s website, MIC is all about “preserving, protecting, and promoting motorcycling.”

This aligns perfectly with CAKE’s own intentions, which read thus:

The new membership demonstrates CAKE’s commitment to the industry for better, safer, and more responsible motorcycling.” – “CAKE Joins the Motorcycle Industry Council, Strengthening Commitment to Responsible Motorcycling” ( CAKE )

A view of CAKE’s electric motorcycles. Media provided by CAKE.

CAKE’s Global Goals

For those of you who don’t know, CAKE prides itself in aligning with a good number of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (we’ve highlighted them below):

No Poverty Zero Hunger Good Health and Well-Being Quality Education Gender Equality Clean Water and Sanitation Affordable and Clean Energy Decent Work and Economic Growth Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure Reduced Inequalities Sustainable Cities and Communities Responsible Consumption and Production Climate Action Life Below Water Life On Land Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions Partnerships For The Goals

A view of CAKE’s electric motorcycles. Media provided by CAKE.

How CAKE plans on playing the long game

Apart from continuing to win awards, create machines that are upgradable with future technology advancement and committing to a cleaner commute, CAKE’s writing down the following long-term initiatives for each of their Global Goals:

Good Health and Well-Being

“Establishing a fully motorized activity for the people, promoting fun and action, training and racing, sustainability without disturbing or polluting.”

Gender Equality

“Gender and holistic equality, by developing light, silent and easy to ride vehicles, we aim to remove the barriers of gender and age.”

Affordable and Clean Energy

“Leading the way towards a broader movement of off-grid solutions based on renewable energy and fully electric vehicles and tools.”

Responsible Consumption and Production

“Offering an assortment of rental packages to maximize usage efficiency during the product life cycle.”

Climate Action

“Clean energy, all the way. To sincerely have contributed to a faster transition away from combustion engine vehicles in the consumer market.”

A view of CAKE’s electric motorcycles. Media provided by CAKE.

Final words from MIC’s CEO

We leave you with some inspirational words from the Motorcycle Industry Council’s own Chief Executive on CAKE’s membership:

The powersports industry is stronger when we stand together, and we are stronger today with CAKE 0 Emission joining the Motorcycle Industry Council.” “We look forward to working with CAKE and the thousands of powersports companies across the country to continue our work of preserving, protecting, and promoting motorcycling.” – Erik Pritchard, CEO, MIC ( CAKE )

