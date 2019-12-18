Ducati’s Ready 4 Red Tour Schedule Is Set

Get Ready to Check Out Some Killer Ducatis

Ducati is poised to launch its Ready 4 Red tour with its new 2020 models. The company will travel to cities across the country to bring potential customers all of the best of Ducati. The events are free and will begin in early January 2020. This will be a good chance for folks to get up close and personal with some of Ducati’s most impressive machines.

The company will bring several models along, including a Streetfighter V4 S, Panigale V2, Panigale V4 S, and a Scrambler Icon Dark. The event will also be the U.S. debut of the company’s new e-bike, the Ducati MIG-RR. It’s an electric bicycle and not a motorcycle, but it’s still a seriously innovative product with a Ducati badge on it.

Advanced riders, beginner riders, and even non-riders are encouraged to attend. Here’s a schedule of events:

January, 15: Chicago, IL

January, 16: St. Louis, MO

January, 17: Indianapolis, IN

January, 18: Detroit, MI

January, 21: Pittsburgh, PA

January, 22: Rockville, MD

January, 23: Philadelphia, PA

January, 24: Foxboro, MA

January, 25: Concord, NH

January, 28: Charlotte, NC

January, 29: Atlanta, GA

January, 30: Jacksonville, FL

January, 31: Sanford, FL

February, 1: Miami, FL

February, 4: Pensacola, FL

February, 5: New Orleans, LA

February, 6: Houston, TX

February, 7: Austin, TX

February, 8: Dallas, TX

February, 11: Kansas City, MO

February, 12: Denver, CO

February, 13: Salt Lake City, UT

February, 15: Las Vegas, NV

February, 19: Phoenix, AZ

February, 20: San Diego, CA

February, 22: San Francisco, CA

February, 24: Sacramento, CA

February, 27: Portland, OR

February, 28: Seattle, WA

You can now register for any of the events near you. To register, click here.