Deal of the Week: Modular Motorcycle Helmets Over 40% Off

Want to switch between protection for your whole head and the freedom of a three-quarter model? Then a modular motorcycle helmet has you covered (or mostly covered, anyway, depending on how you’ve adjusted it).

Modular motorcycle helmets can be worn with the chin up to let you feel the wind on your face or down for rides where you want to make extra sure you’re protected. See the best modular helmets on sale for more than 40% off at RevZilla for our deal of the week below, or check out the whole list here.

Select Modular Motorcycle Helmets Over 40% Off

BILT Power Modular Helmet

Regular Price: $129.99, Sale Price: $69.97 (46% Off)

This modular helmet from BILT offers excellent value in a solid, no-frills design with multiple vents to keep the air flowing while you ride. With an injection-molded polycarbonate shell and a removable flush-fit quick-release face shield and a separate flip-down inner face shield, you’ll be able to protect your head and your eyes—plus, it’s DOT and ECE approved. At just seventy bucks this week, that’s a steal. And for just a few dollars more, you can also get it in the high-tech boost design.

Shape: Round Oval

Check it out at RevZilla

Shark Evoline 3 ST Helmet

Regular Price: $289.99, Sale Price: $149.99 (48% Off)

Not all modular helmets are designed to take an impact when the chin bar is raised, but the Shark Evoline 3 ST solves that problem with its innovative design. The chin bar is exceptionally easy to adjust, even while riding, thanks to Shark’s signature Auto-Up system, allowing you to switch positions with a single easy movement. Meanwhile, the polycarbonate shell provides plenty of protection, and an integrated drop-down sun shield allows you to ride in a wide variety of conditions. It’s DOT approved as well.

Shape: Round Oval

Check it out at Revzilla

X-Lite X-1004 N-Com Helmet

Regular Price: $574.95, Sale Price: $287.48 (50% Off)

With a slightly longer chin-guard than the previous X-1003, this modular helmet is also designed to accommodate eyeglasses and features an ultra-wide pinlock-ready face shield to provide you with panoramic views, even when the chin bar’s down. Built to be compatible with an optional N-Com X-Com communication system, this thing’s got plenty of other bells and whistles as well—like a mechanism to prevent the face shield from accidentally opening at high speeds, a special touring ventilation system, and a removable, washable neck roll. Three shell sizes (SM, MD, and LG) are available.

Shape: Intermediate Oval

Check it out at RevZilla

Nolan N40 Full Helmet with MCS II Headset

Regular Price: $409.95, Sale Price: $199.99 (51% Off)

Okay, it’s a bit different from other modular helmets out there, but that’s part of what makes it so interesting! This model, which Nolan calls a “crossover” helmet, features a removable chin guard and peak, allowing you to configure it for touring or commuting through the city streets.

What else do you get? We’re glad you asked! How about a Nolan N-Com MCS II speaker, microphone, and clamp unit? Then there’s the internal scratch- and fog-resistant sun shield, extra-large eye port, lightweight aerodynamic polycarbonate shell with a built-in spoiler to enhance stability while riding, and fully-removable (and washable) Clima-Comfort liner with antibacterial, anti-fungal, and moisture-wicking properties.

Shape: Round Oval