Custom Eye Candy: ‘The Forager’

You know when you are having a go at an apple and working your way to the core, and keep telling yourself,” a bit more from that end, a bit more from the other side…” and the list goes on until you’ve hit the center?

That’s the vibe we’re getting from a recent build by Jeremy Tagand from Deus Ex Machina, who tackled what Robb Report states WAS initially going to be a very simple naked build.

Did she stay simple? Hell, no.

Are we drooling at the results?

Definitely.

‘The Forager,’ A Classic XSR700 from the Shop of Deus Ex Machina. Media sourced from Deus Ex Machina.

“I saw the potential for customising it pretty early on and had that in mind when I purchased the bike,” recalls bike owner Ty on the shop’s website.

“I honestly couldn’t be happier! I think the work Jeremy has done has really tied in with my vision for the bike.”

The donor bike for the project was a very nice Yamaha XSR700, showing off retro styling and rarin’ for a bit of an upgrade in the color/lighting departments.

The end result?

A classic, forest-green scheme (kept from the original bike and also inspired by Jack Brabham’s BT19 as well as ‘the Arrows A2 F1 car’), decked out in Biltwell moto bars, a Daytona Velona clock, Moto Gadget buttons and grips, a very nice Purpose Built Moto Black Box, and a gorgeous, hand-polished pair of Alpina Raggi spokes, garbed in Pirelli MT60RS rubbers.

Deus Ex Machina still changed the lighting of the bike via Kellermann Atto indicators, and LEDs for the rear – but now, the shiny bits ride on a trimmed subframe, which sports a new brushed alloy rear fender, while JVB fork gaiters show off the SW-Motech Alloy front.

In short, the team at Deus did their duty and then some – and we’re tickled pink at the results.

What do you think?

What do you think?