Custom Eye Candy: “La Poderosa,” the Mutant CB750K

When you hop over a border (or three) and decide to visit the urban haunts of Canada’s metropolitan meccas, you’ll quickly realize that we have some of the most diverse cultural corners this side of the Atlantic.

Being a multicultural country, you can imagine the cuisine on either side of the street is oftentimes out of this world – and the same can be said for a custom motorcycle build from Toronto-based bike shop Augment Motorworks.

A custom Honda bike from the minds at Augmented Motorworks. Media sourced from Augment Motorworks. Photography performed by Mark Luciani at www.marklucianiphoto.com.

The donor for this particular project – a 1974 Honda CB750K – underwent quite the facelift. The complete rebuilding of the bike’s inline-four heart and carburetor required an installed front end of a 1975 Honda GL1000 (down to the rebuilt forks and brake calipers).

This was dressed with dual disk brakes and Progressive Suspension fork springs with Race Tech Fork Emulators…all proof that builder Nick Acosta didn’t hold back on this one.

A custom Honda bike from the minds at Augmented Motorworks. Media sourced from Augment Motorworks. Photography performed by Mark Luciani at www.marklucianiphoto.com.

“When a dog ran out in front of Nick Acosta’s 1974 CB750K, it changed his world,” explains BikeEXIF.

“He had just done a little brake work and was taking his bike for a spin when a canine torpedo shot out to attack his wheel. Nick tried evasive maneuvers, only to end up totaling the bike and severing his calf muscle.”

A custom Honda bike from the minds at Augmented Motorworks. Media sourced from Augment Motorworks. Photography performed by Mark Luciani at www.marklucianiphoto.com.

“We don’t get a long riding season here in Canada,” adds Nick.

“I had a month of intensive therapy for my injuries and spent that time thinking of how I could rebuild the bike and get back to riding.

A custom Honda bike from the minds at Augmented Motorworks. Media sourced from Augment Motorworks. Photography performed by Mark Luciani at www.marklucianiphoto.com.

To the new front, Nick added a Dynatek Dyna S Ignition System, garbed with a one-off half fairing and bubble seat by Pacomotorstuff.

The power ended up punting out of a Cyclexchange 4-1 Exhaust (with Black Exhaust Wrap), all of which complemented the two-tone black cherry paint by Black Widow Custom Paint.

A custom Honda bike from the minds at Augmented Motorworks. Media sourced from Augment Motorworks. Photography performed by Mark Luciani at www.marklucianiphoto.com.

Other features of this build, according to Augment Motorwork’s website, include:

Custom interchangeable seats (dual seat and single cafe bubble seat) by Raven 6 upholstery using fine quality oxblood red leather with a diamond stitching

Custom billet aluminum rearsets, clip-on handlebars, passenger pegs, petcock bowl, upper triple tree, gas cap, oil pressure gauge, & mini upper triple tree gauge bracket with indicator lights

New adjustable rear shocks

Custom braided stainless steel brake lines by Apex Brakes

3D Printed Heavy Duty Side Covers

Gustafsson Plastics Windscreen

Motogadget LED bar-end indicator lights

Nissin Brake Master Cylinder

Angel Halo Headlight with Halogen Bulb

A custom Honda bike from the minds at Augmented Motorworks. Media sourced from Augment Motorworks. Photography performed by Mark Luciani at www.marklucianiphoto.com.

As for the finished product’s christened name, we’re told that “La Poderosa” (meaning “The Mighty One” in Spanish) is Nick’s way of paying homage to the bike that Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara and Alberto Granado took when they traveled across South America.

How fitting.

What do you think of the build?

A custom Honda bike from the minds at Augmented Motorworks. Media sourced from Augment Motorworks. Photography performed by Mark Luciani at www.marklucianiphoto.com.

Comment below, we love hearing from you.

Be sure to also subscribe to our newsletter where the best of the latest is hand-curated for your ease of reading.

Hope y’all are getting to some good wrenching in the garage as the season cools off, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.