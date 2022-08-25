Custom Eye Candy: ‘Daxxer,’ Not ‘Diablo’

You know what’s really getting popular lately?

Small bikes – and despite the growing number of electric machines, old faves like the Honda Grom and Kawi Z125 PRO are still tearing up the asphalt – both on and off track.

Naturally, the custom industry has a special place for small-capacity builds – and this iconic unit from the think tank of Thailand-based K-Speed is no different.

I mean, look at the thing.

“Daxxer,” a custom Honda Dax 125 from the garage of Thai-based K-Speed. Media sourced from Top Speed.

Christened the “Daxxer,” K-Speed took a Honda Dax 125 donor bike and lowered the suspension.

Adding a one-off stretched swingarm brought a whole new meaning to the term ‘lean and mean,’ with the clip-on handlebars and special saddle keeping the build firmly in the cafe racer category.

Other additions include K-Speed’s own seal – moving the LCD bits to the side – as well as rear set footpegs and custom shocks / dual springs / free-flow exhaust / wheels, all of which pull the bike’s personality in perfectly.

Dress the whole thing in a handmade LED and a bright coat of yellow paint showing off the label ‘Diablo,’ and you’ve got yourself a fun, urban-centric ride with the original engine and a whole new level of aesthetic.

Want to buy the thing?

Unfortunately, it sold almost as fast as it took to debut – but K-Speed has a veritable library of parts to do the done deed yourself.

They’ll even make another Daxxer for you and ship it, though you should budget around $6,800 USD plus extra to get it to you from Thailand.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

